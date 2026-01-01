Menu
ONLY 5000 MILES! LIKE NEW CONDITION - SAVE NEARLY $100000 FROM NEW! Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 5 consecutive years! 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025! Dont play the waiting game, our units are in-stock, no pre-order necessary!! See for yourself why Carvista has won this prestigious award and continues to serve its community. Carvista Approved! Our RVista package includes a complete inspection of your camper that includes general testing of the camper systems! We pride ourselves in providing the highest quality trailers possible, and include a rigorous detail to ensure you get the cleanest trailer around. Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211 Category: Used Camper Units may not be exactly as shown, please verify all details with a sales person.

2021 Coachmen Pursuit

8,000 KM

Details Description

$129,988

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Coachmen Pursuit

CLASS A MOTORHOME - 5000 MILES

2021 Coachmen Pursuit

CLASS A MOTORHOME - 5000 MILES

Location

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

877-245-5756

$129,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
8,000KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Class A Motorhome
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 8,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FREE WINTER STORAGE AND WINTERIZATION*** No Payments for up to 6 months. Low interest options available! Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 5 consecutive years! 2021-2025!

ONLY 5000 MILES! LIKE NEW CONDITION - SAVE NEARLY $100000 FROM NEW!

Come see why Carvista has been the Consumer Choice Award Winner for 5 consecutive years! 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025! Don't play the waiting game, our units are in-stock, no pre-order necessary!! See for yourself why Carvista has won this prestigious award and continues to serve its community. Carvista Approved! Our RVista package includes a complete inspection of your camper that includes general testing of the camper systems! We pride ourselves in providing the highest quality trailers possible, and include a rigorous detail to ensure you get the cleanest trailer around.
Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST
Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211
Category: Used Camper
Units may not be exactly as shown, please verify all details with a sales person.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Carvista

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

$129,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Carvista

877-245-5756

2021 Coachmen Pursuit