2021 Coachmen Viking
ULTRA - LITE 17BHS W/SLIDE - BUNKS - BIKE DOOR
West Coast Auto & RV
2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
- Listing ID: 8363829
- Stock #: RV21072A
- VIN: 5ZT2VWFCXMJ126301
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
BIG SAVINGS ON THIS PRE-OWNED 2021 COACHMEN VIKING 17BHS! Finance from only $46 a week with $0 down!* Don't forget to ask about our exclusive 7 year extended warranty program! The Viking 17BHS is the perfect family trailer for those who are new to the RV life or for those looking to downsize. The 17BHS includes dinette slide out, oversized power awning with LED lighting, Bluetooth stereo with int/ext speakers, 13,500 BTU roof mount AC, 20,000 BTU furnace, 7.0 cu/ft fridge, microwave, single bunks with easy access bike door, solar & back up camera prep, interior command center, tub/shower combo, electric brakes, outdoor hot/cold shower station, spare tire, upgraded solid entry steps, oversized fresh water tank, black and grey holding tanks and all of the amenities you come to expect! Forest River Coachmen Viking 17BHS Specs: 21'4" total length 84" wide 3418 lbs dry weight 425 lbs hitch weight Power Awning Sleeps up to 6 13,500 BTU A/C Unit 20,000 BTU Furnace 6 gallon DSI Hot Water Tank 33 gal fresh water tank 25 gal black water tank 25 gal grey water tank +++ At West Coast RV we turn weekend getaways and family vacations into lasting memories everyone will cherish. We have partnered with industry leaders Thor and Forrest River to offer you a complete RV line-up including our flagship Zinger and Zinger Lite, Viking and Viking Saga and our stunning Sunset Trail Super Lite. No matter which make, model or floor plan you choose our travel trailers deliver top quality construction, comfortable accommodations and well-proven floor plans inspired by people who know how to enjoy the outdoors. Come experience the West Coast RV difference ...You'll be impressed! Call today for a fast and confidential credit approval. *Payments based on 60/240 finance term at 5.99% APR (fixed) - See dealer for full details. *Payments are plus tax DP#0038. *Images shown may vary slightly from in stock units
