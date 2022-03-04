Menu
2021 Dodge Challenger

22,185 KM

Details Description Features

$54,000

+ tax & licensing
$54,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Contact Seller
2021 Dodge Challenger

2021 Dodge Challenger

GT | Sunroof | Technology Group | Ventilated Leather

2021 Dodge Challenger

GT | Sunroof | Technology Group | Ventilated Leather

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$54,000

+ taxes & licensing

22,185KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8603351
  Stock #: 261320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Smoke Show
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 261320
  • Mileage 22,185 KM

Vehicle Description

Low KM and a very long list of options - this 1 owner 2021 Dodge Challenger All-Wheel Drive just arrived in highly sought after GT trim! Lots of factory warranty included plus a very long list of options including: * Plus Group w/Heated & Ventilated Nappa Leather & Alcantara Seating, Heated Steering Wheel & Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel ($2495) * Technology Package w/Adaptive Cruise & Forward Collision Warning ($895) * Driver Convenience Group w/HID Lighting & Blind Spot Monitoring/Cross Path Detection ($1095) * Alpine 506 Watt Stereo w/Subwoofer ($495) * Power Sunroof ($1495) * 8.4 Inch Touchscreen w/Navigation ($795) * Blacktop Package w/Black Trim & 20 Inch Black Noise Rims ($475)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection High Intensity Discharge Headlamps Body-Coloured Power Multi-Function Mirrors
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21J -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
ALPINE AUDIO GROUP -inc: 506-Watt Amplifier 9 Alpine Speakers & Subwoofer Surround Sound
BLACK LEATHER/ALCANTARA FACED FRONT VENTED -inc: Front Ventilated Seats
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Dodge Performance Pages 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link
SMOKE SHOW
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Forward Collision Warning Adaptive Cruise Control
PLUS GROUP -inc: Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Dodge Performance Pages SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription 276-Watt Amplifier HD Radio Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4" Display Front Heated Seats Bright Pedals 1-Year Sirius...
WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK NOISE
BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Noise Black Fuel-Filler Door Gloss Black IP Cluster Trim Rings Black Rear Spoiler Black Dodge Tail Lamp Badge GT Black Grille Badge Black Grille w/Bezel Challenger Blacktop Grille Badge Black AWD R...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

