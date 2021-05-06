2021 Dodge Charger

Before we even think of selling a pre-owned vehicle, we GUARANTEE that it passes our 155 point inspection by our Certified Mopar Technicians, and then onto our rigorous reconditioning process, to ensure the vehicle cosmetics meet your satisfaction! We take pride in quality pre-owned vehicles, and we GUARANTEE Customer Satisfaction! EASTERN CHRYSLER 1900 MAIN STREET TOLL FREE: 1-877-885-9611 LOCAL: 204-339-2011 FAX: 204-334-2151 EMAIL: internet@easternchrysler.com DEALER PERMIT #4615
NAVIGATION & TRAVEL GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display Integrated Centre Stack Radio 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link
Requires Subscription
BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS -inc: Front Ventilated Seats Rear Seat Armrest w/Storage Cup Holder Power 4-Way Driver & Passenger Lumbar Adjust
Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Black Noise Aluminum
PLUS GROUP -inc: Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Power Heated Mirrors w/Blind Spot/Memory Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Front Heated Seats Tires: 245/45R20 BSW AS Performance Black-Edged Premium Floor Mats Exterior Mirrors Courtesy...
BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Black Noise Aluminum Gloss Black IP Cluster Trim Rings Satin Black 1-Piece Performance Spoiler Black Dodge Tail Lamp Badge Satin Black Charger Decklid Badge Tires: 245/45R20 BSW AS Performance Dodge Gril...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.