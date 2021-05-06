2021 Dodge Charger

$48,999 + taxes & licensing 1 1 , 0 4 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7057943

7057943 Stock #: A10040

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Torred

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 11,045 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Back-Up Camera Telematics TorRed Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Tires: 245/45R20 BSW AS Performance Knee Air Bag HD Radio Bluetooth Connection ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28H -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY NAVIGATION & TRAVEL GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display Integrated Centre Stack Radio 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link Requires Subscription BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS -inc: Front Ventilated Seats Rear Seat Armrest w/Storage Cup Holder Power 4-Way Driver & Passenger Lumbar Adjust Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Black Noise Aluminum PLUS GROUP -inc: Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Power Heated Mirrors w/Blind Spot/Memory Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Front Heated Seats Tires: 245/45R20 BSW AS Performance Black-Edged Premium Floor Mats Exterior Mirrors Courtesy... BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Black Noise Aluminum Gloss Black IP Cluster Trim Rings Satin Black 1-Piece Performance Spoiler Black Dodge Tail Lamp Badge Satin Black Charger Decklid Badge Tires: 245/45R20 BSW AS Performance Dodge Gril...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.