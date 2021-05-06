Menu
2021 Dodge Charger

11,045 KM

Details Description Features

$48,999

+ tax & licensing
Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

204-500-1389

Contact Seller
SXT | Backup Camera | Blind Spot Detection |

Location

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

11,045KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7057943
  • Stock #: A10040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Torred
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 11,045 KM

Vehicle Description

Before we even think of selling a pre-owned vehicle, we GUARANTEE that it passes our 155 point inspection by our Certified Mopar Technicians, and then onto our rigorous reconditioning process, to ensure the vehicle cosmetics meet your satisfaction! We take pride in quality pre-owned vehicles, and we GUARANTEE Customer Satisfaction! EASTERN CHRYSLER 1900 MAIN STREET TOLL FREE: 1-877-885-9611 LOCAL: 204-339-2011 FAX: 204-334-2151 EMAIL: internet@easternchrysler.com DEALER PERMIT #4615

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
TorRed
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Tires: 245/45R20 BSW AS Performance
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28H -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY
NAVIGATION & TRAVEL GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display Integrated Centre Stack Radio 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription SiriusXM Travel Link
Requires Subscription
BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS -inc: Front Ventilated Seats Rear Seat Armrest w/Storage Cup Holder Power 4-Way Driver & Passenger Lumbar Adjust
Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Black Noise Aluminum
PLUS GROUP -inc: Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Power Heated Mirrors w/Blind Spot/Memory Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection Front Heated Seats Tires: 245/45R20 BSW AS Performance Black-Edged Premium Floor Mats Exterior Mirrors Courtesy...
BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Black Noise Aluminum Gloss Black IP Cluster Trim Rings Satin Black 1-Piece Performance Spoiler Black Dodge Tail Lamp Badge Satin Black Charger Decklid Badge Tires: 245/45R20 BSW AS Performance Dodge Gril...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

Eastern Chrysler Jeep Dodge

1900 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 3S9

