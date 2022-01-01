Menu
2021 Dodge Durango

188 KM

Details Description Features

$59,991

+ tax & licensing
$59,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Infiniti

204-261-3390

2021 Dodge Durango

2021 Dodge Durango

GT Blacktop PKG, AWD, 7 Seats, Apple CarPlay,

2021 Dodge Durango

GT Blacktop PKG, AWD, 7 Seats, Apple CarPlay,

Location

Birchwood Infiniti

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3390

Sale

$59,991

+ taxes & licensing

188KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8132932
  Stock #: F4BKXP
  VIN: 1C4RDJDG5MC682953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 188 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Dodge Durango GT Blacktop PKG, AWD, 7 Seats, Apple CarPlay, Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 8-Speed Automatic AWD Billet Clearcoat

AWD, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic Dual temperature control, Blacktop Package, Body-Colour Lower Fascia, Fully automatic headlights, Gloss Black Badges, Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors, Gloss Black GT Badging, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather/Suede-Faced Seats w/Perforation, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/8.4" Display, Satin Black Dodge Tail Lamp Badge, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Noise Aluminum.
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Floor mats
Front Bucket Seats
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Systems Monitor
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
GPS Antenna Input
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Auxiliary Rear Heater, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs)
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
93.1 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time All-Wheel
1345# Maximum Payload
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
rear air conditioning
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Google Android Auto
Apple CarPlay Capable
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
Premium Synthetic Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

