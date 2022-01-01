2021 Dodge Durango

Sale $59,991 + taxes & licensing 1 8 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8132932

8132932 Stock #: F4BKXP

F4BKXP VIN: 1C4RDJDG5MC682953

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 188 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Laminated Glass Black Side Windows Trim Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear View Camera Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Parksense Rear Parking Sensors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass Trip Computer rear window defogger Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel GPS Antenna Input 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Auxiliary Rear Heater, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Illuminated Front Cupholder Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints Urethane Gear Shifter Material Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Digital/Analog Appearance Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs) Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 93.1 L Fuel Tank Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Full-Time All-Wheel 1345# Maximum Payload Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Comfort rear air conditioning Seating Leather Interior 3RD ROW SEATING Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Parking Aid Sensor Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Google Android Auto Apple CarPlay Capable Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat 8 Spd Automatic Transmission Premium Synthetic Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.