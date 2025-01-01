$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco
Base 4 Door 4x4 **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 77,612 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2021 Ford Bronco Base 4 Door 4x4 **New Arrival** . Its transmission and Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.3 L/140 engine will keep you going. This Ford Bronco has the following options: ENGINE: 2.3L ECOBOOST I-4 (STD), Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Tracker System, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access, Streaming Audio, and Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
