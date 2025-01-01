Menu
Experience the rugged adventure of the 2021 Ford Bronco Black Diamond! This iconic SUV is ready to tackle any terrain with its powerful 2.7L 6-cylinder engine and 4WD capability. The Area 51 blue exterior adds a touch of mystery to its bold design. Key features: - Sasquatch Package for enhanced off-road performance - Advanced 4WD system for ultimate traction - Spacious interior with seating for 5 - Ford Co-Pilot360 with Auto High-Beam Headlamps - Wireless phone connectivity for seamless integration - Cruise control with steering wheel controls - Collision mitigation system for added safety Dont miss your chance to own this barely-used adventure machine with only 56,000 km on the odometer.

2021 Ford Bronco

56,305 KM

$40,807

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco

Black Diamond 2.7 Liter | Sasquatch Package | Local Vehicle

2021 Ford Bronco

Black Diamond 2.7 Liter | Sasquatch Package | Local Vehicle

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$40,807

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,305KM
VIN 1FMEE5DP9MLA86288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour AREA 51
  • Interior Colour Dark Space Grey/Blk Onyx
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 56,305 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the rugged adventure of the 2021 Ford Bronco Black Diamond! This iconic SUV is ready to tackle any terrain with its powerful 2.7L 6-cylinder engine and 4WD capability. The Area 51 blue exterior adds a touch of mystery to its bold design.

Key features:
- Sasquatch Package for enhanced off-road performance
- Advanced 4WD system for ultimate traction
- Spacious interior with seating for 5
- Ford Co-Pilot360 with Auto High-Beam Headlamps
- Wireless phone connectivity for seamless integration
- Cruise control with steering wheel controls
- Collision mitigation system for added safety

Don't miss your chance to own this barely-used adventure machine with only 56,000 km on the odometer.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Collision Mitigation-Front

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Email Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$40,807

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2021 Ford Bronco