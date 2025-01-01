$40,807+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco
Black Diamond 2.7 Liter | Sasquatch Package | Local Vehicle
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$40,807
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour AREA 51
- Interior Colour Dark Space Grey/Blk Onyx
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 56,305 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the rugged adventure of the 2021 Ford Bronco Black Diamond! This iconic SUV is ready to tackle any terrain with its powerful 2.7L 6-cylinder engine and 4WD capability. The Area 51 blue exterior adds a touch of mystery to its bold design.
Key features:
- Sasquatch Package for enhanced off-road performance
- Advanced 4WD system for ultimate traction
- Spacious interior with seating for 5
- Ford Co-Pilot360 with Auto High-Beam Headlamps
- Wireless phone connectivity for seamless integration
- Cruise control with steering wheel controls
- Collision mitigation system for added safety
Don't miss your chance to own this barely-used adventure machine with only 56,000 km on the odometer. Visit Birchwood Ford today to experience the thrill of the Bronco firsthand. Schedule a test drive, explore financing options, or contact our knowledgeable staff for any questions. Your next great outdoor expedition starts here!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Birchwood Ford
204-661-9555
204-661-9555