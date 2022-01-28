2021 Ford Bronco

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 5 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8256057

8256057 Stock #: L0531A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour AREA 51

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 32,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Rollover protection bars Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Convertible Soft Top Automatic Highbeams Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation ENGINE: 2.7L ECOBOOST V6 -inc: Electronic Stability Control electric brake boost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/Anti-Lock Brake System Driver Monitoring

