Menu
Account
Sign In
Come see this 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91 engine will keep you going. This Ford Bronco Sport has the following options: ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Wheels: 18 Ebony Black-Painted Aluminum -inc: Machined-face, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, Tires: 225/60R18 All Season BSW, and Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

27,536 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
27,536KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9C6XMRB28741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # R1071A
  • Mileage 27,536 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91 engine will keep you going. This Ford Bronco Sport has the following options: ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Wheels: 18" Ebony Black-Painted Aluminum -inc: Machined-face, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, Tires: 225/60R18 All Season BSW, and Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg

Used 2023 Ford Escape ST-Line **New Arrival** for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Ford Escape ST-Line **New Arrival** 19,968 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic Sedan LX **New Arrival** for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Honda Civic Sedan LX **New Arrival** 42,096 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 LARIAT **New Arrival** for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2016 Ford F-150 LARIAT **New Arrival** 140,011 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Capital Ford Winnipeg

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

Call Dealer

204-772-XXXX

(click to show)

204-772-2411

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Bronco Sport