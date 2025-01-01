$30,555+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks Moonroof | Clean CARFAX
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks Moonroof | Clean CARFAX
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$30,555
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cactus Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 47,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of rugged capability and urban sophistication with this 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks. With only 47,350 km on the odometer, this gently used SUV is ready for your next adventure.
Key Features:
- Stunning Cactus Grey exterior with sleek Black interior
- Powerful 1.5L 3-cylinder engine with 4WD capability
- Moonroof for open-air driving experiences
- Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Detection and Collision Mitigation
- Heated leather steering wheel for cold-weather comfort
- Voice-activated dual-zone climate control
Experience the thrill of the Ford Bronco Sport today! Reserve your test drive online or contact Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC to learn more about this exceptional vehicle. Our team is ready to answer your questions and help you start your Bronco Sport journey.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Your Experience is Everything.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Safety
Convenience
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Chevrolet
Birchwood Chevrolet
Call Dealer
204-837-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-837-5811