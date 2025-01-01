Menu
Check out this 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 4x4 **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91 engine will keep you going. This Ford Bronco Sport has the following options: ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Wheels: 17 Carbonized Grey-Painted Aluminum -inc: High gloss, Voice Activated Automatic Air Conditioning, Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim, Unique Cloth Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: easy to clean cloth, 8-way power driver (fore/aft, up/down, recline, lumbar) and 4-way manual passenger (fore/aft w/manual recline) seats, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, and Tires: 225/65R17 102H All Season BSW. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

37,810 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend 4x4 **New Arrival**

12967505

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend 4x4 **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
37,810KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9B65MRB26154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S1451A
  • Mileage 37,810 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 4x4 **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91 engine will keep you going. This Ford Bronco Sport has the following options: ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Wheels: 17" Carbonized Grey-Painted Aluminum -inc: High gloss, Voice Activated Automatic Air Conditioning, Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim, Unique Cloth Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: easy to clean cloth, 8-way power driver (fore/aft, up/down, recline, lumbar) and 4-way manual passenger (fore/aft w/manual recline) seats, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, and Tires: 225/65R17 102H All Season BSW. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2021 Ford Bronco Sport