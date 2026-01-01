$26,941+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks 4WD | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers | Moonroof
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks 4WD | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers | Moonroof
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$26,941
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Ebony/Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 62,177 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks in Rapid Red Metallic brings genuine off-road capability to everyday driving without sacrificing comfort. With 4WD, a heated leather steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and Ford's Co-Pilot360 safety suite, this is a well-equipped compact SUV that's ready for whatever the weekend throws at it.
- Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat exterior with 18" Ebony Black-Painted Aluminum wheels
- Part and Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive for confident all-season and off-road performance
- Ford Co-Pilot360 suite including Automatic Emergency Braking, Cross-Traffic Alert, and BLIS Blind Spot monitoring
- Adaptive Cruise Control and Driver Monitoring-Alert for relaxed highway driving
- SYNC 3 with 8" touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and 4G Mobile Hotspot
- Heated front seats and heated leather/metal-look steering wheel for cold Manitoba winters
- Rear parking sensors and back-up camera with washer for easy maneuvering
- 62,177 km with strong fuel economy: 7.8 L/100 km highway
Ready to get behind the wheel? Visit Birchwood Ford online at birchwoodford.ca to reserve this Bronco Sport, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Our team is here to answer any questions and make the buying process straightforward and enjoyable.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
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Exterior
Interior
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204-661-9555