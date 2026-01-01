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The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks in Rapid Red Metallic brings genuine off-road capability to everyday driving without sacrificing comfort. With 4WD, a heated leather steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and Fords Co-Pilot360 safety suite, this is a well-equipped compact SUV thats ready for whatever the weekend throws at it. - Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat exterior with 18 Ebony Black-Painted Aluminum wheels - Part and Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive for confident all-season and off-road performance - Ford Co-Pilot360 suite including Automatic Emergency Braking, Cross-Traffic Alert, and BLIS Blind Spot monitoring - Adaptive Cruise Control and Driver Monitoring-Alert for relaxed highway driving - SYNC 3 with 8 touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and 4G Mobile Hotspot - Heated front seats and heated leather/metal-look steering wheel for cold Manitoba winters - Rear parking sensors and back-up camera with washer for easy maneuvering - 62,177 km with strong fuel economy: 7.8 L/100 km highway Ready to get behind the wheel? Visit Birchwood Ford online at birchwoodford.ca to reserve this Bronco Sport, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Our team is here to answer any questions and make the buying process straightforward and enjoyable. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

62,177 KM

Details Description Features

$26,941

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks 4WD | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers | Moonroof

Watch This Vehicle
14513724

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks 4WD | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers | Moonroof

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 14513724
  2. 14513724
Contact Seller
Sale

$26,941

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
62,177KM
VIN 3FMCR9C66MRA65900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Ebony/Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 62,177 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks in Rapid Red Metallic brings genuine off-road capability to everyday driving without sacrificing comfort. With 4WD, a heated leather steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and Ford's Co-Pilot360 safety suite, this is a well-equipped compact SUV that's ready for whatever the weekend throws at it.

- Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat exterior with 18" Ebony Black-Painted Aluminum wheels
- Part and Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive for confident all-season and off-road performance
- Ford Co-Pilot360 suite including Automatic Emergency Braking, Cross-Traffic Alert, and BLIS Blind Spot monitoring
- Adaptive Cruise Control and Driver Monitoring-Alert for relaxed highway driving
- SYNC 3 with 8" touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and 4G Mobile Hotspot
- Heated front seats and heated leather/metal-look steering wheel for cold Manitoba winters
- Rear parking sensors and back-up camera with washer for easy maneuvering
- 62,177 km with strong fuel economy: 7.8 L/100 km highway

Ready to get behind the wheel? Visit Birchwood Ford online at birchwoodford.ca to reserve this Bronco Sport, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Our team is here to answer any questions and make the buying process straightforward and enjoyable.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
BLIS Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Front fog lamps
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Wheels: 18" Ebony Black-Painted Aluminum -inc: Machined-face
Tires: 225/60R18 All Season BSW
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth/Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
911 Assist
AppLink
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
8" LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability
pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and smart-charging A (first row) and C (in the middle hub) USB ports

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

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204-661-XXXX

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204-661-9555

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$26,941

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2021 Ford Bronco Sport