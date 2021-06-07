Menu
2021 Ford Bronco Sport

11,000 KM

$51,800

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

Just $49,800 Financed! Outer Banks is IN STOCK !!

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

11,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7240868
  • Stock #: SCV5868
  • VIN: 3FMCR9C68MRA23129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Goats Beard White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 11,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** ONLY $49,800 FINANCED! *** SUNROOF + SADDLE BROWN LEATHER!! *** BADLANDS GRAPHICS + HEATED SEATS!!! *** Don’t feel like being on a waitlist to get into one of the hottest new vehicles to hit the market this year? Now you don’t have to... The new Bronco Sport Outer Banks is here!! IN STOCK and ready to tackle anything you can throw at it!! Come meet it in person, adventure awaits!! This Bronco comes loaded with high-end features like the gorgeous new SADDLE BROWN LEATHER Seats......BANG & OLUFSEN 10-SPEAKER Premium Audio System w/ Subwoofer......Badlands G.O.A.T. (Greatest of all Time) Graphics Package......5 Drive “G.O.A.T.” Modes......Intelligent 4x4 / AWD System......Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start...... Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio Controls......Large TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia System......APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO......Wireless Charging Pad......FordPass App Connectivity......Power SUNROOF......SiriusXM Radio Connectivity......Factory REMOTE START......REAR VIEW CAMERA......Dual Zone Climate Control......Rear Parking Sensors......Power Adjustable Seats......HEATED SEATS......HEATED STEERING Wheel......Heated Mirrors......Automatic Start / Stop......Automatic Dusk Sensing Headlights......Automatic High Beams...... Automatic Rain-Sensing Wipers......Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror......Full Power Convenience Package (Doors, Windows, Mirrors)......Fog Lights......Ambient Lighting......110V Outlet......Rear Fold Flat Seats w/ All-Weather Cargo Mats......Custom Ford Bronco ALL-WEATHER MATS......Feel confident and safe on the road with Ford’s Co-Pilot 360, giving you PRE-COLLISION ASSIST w/ Automatic Emergency Braking......BLIND SPOT MONITORING w/ Cross Traffic Alert......ACTIVE LANE KEEP ASSIST......Safari Style Roof giving you Best In Class Headroom!......Roof Rails......Liftgate w/ Flip-Up Glass......Liftgate Overhead LED Lighting......Bottle Opener in the Tail Gate!!......and 18 INCH OUTER BANKS ALLOY WHEELS!

Comes with all original Books & Manuals, FORD FACTORY WARRANTY, and fitted Ford Bronco All-Weather Mats. Don't miss out on this opportunity to be one of the first on the road with the new Bronco Sport!! On sale for $51,800 cash or JUST $49,800 w/ dealer arranged financing! Extended warranty available.




Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

