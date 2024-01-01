Menu
2021 Ford Escape

77,000 KM

$25,999

AWD SEL - Htd Lthr Seats & Whl, Rmt Start, Navi!!

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$25,999

Used
77,000KM
VIN 1FMCU9H68MUA41372

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10279WAV
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

*** AWD OXFORD WHITE FORD ESCAPE SEL *** HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE START, 8.0 INCH TOUCHSCREEN!! *** LEATHER INTERIOR, NAVIGATION, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, 18 INCH ALLOY RIMS!! *** Step inside the Escape SEL, and you'll discover a sanctuary of comfort and innovation. The spacious, well appointed interior features premium materials, ergonomic seating, and a thoughtfully designed layout. Every journey will be a pleasure with features such as HEATED SEATS......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......REMOTE START......8.0 INCH TOUCHSCREEN......Leather Interior......Dual-Climate Zone......Lane Keeping Assist......NAVIGATION......FordPass Connect......Bluetooth Connection......Digital Vehicle Information Display......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Media and Cruise Controls......Push Button Start......WiFi......Center Folding Rear Seat w/ Cup Holders......POWER TAILGATE......1.5L I3 Engine......Automatic Transmission......18 INCH MACHINED-FACE ALUMINUM W/ DARK STAINLESS-PAINTED POCKET WHEELS w/ IRONMAN iMOVE GEN 2 TIRES!!

This vehicle comes with the original Owner's Manual and only 77,000 KILOMETERS!! Now on sale for only $25,999.00, Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

$25,999

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

