$27,883+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Ford Escape
SEL Hybrid FWD
2021 Ford Escape
SEL Hybrid FWD
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$27,883
+ taxes & licensing
Used
47,471KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMCU0CZ4MUA74169
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Stock # 6348
- Mileage 47,471 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
One Owner |, Local Trade |, Clean Carfax |, Non Smoker |, Apple Carplay |, 2.5L iVCT, eCVT, 18 Machined-Face Aluminum Wheels, 2.91 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Fuel Door Release, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 303A, Evasive Steering Assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated ActiveX Material Sport Contour Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Instrument Panel w/6.5 Digital Screen, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Knee airbag, Lane Departure Warning System, Low tire pressure warning, Neutral Towing Capability, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedestrian Alert Sounder, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/SiriusXM, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC 3/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System.
Antimatter Blue Metallic 2021 Ford Escape SEL FWD 2.5L iVCT eCVT
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
One Owner |, Local Trade |, Clean Carfax |, Non Smoker |, Apple Carplay |, 2.5L iVCT, eCVT, 18 Machined-Face Aluminum Wheels, 2.91 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Fuel Door Release, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 303A, Evasive Steering Assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated ActiveX Material Sport Contour Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Instrument Panel w/6.5 Digital Screen, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Knee airbag, Lane Departure Warning System, Low tire pressure warning, Neutral Towing Capability, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedestrian Alert Sounder, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/SiriusXM, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC 3/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System.
Antimatter Blue Metallic 2021 Ford Escape SEL FWD 2.5L iVCT eCVT
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Mechanical
Power Steering
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Additional Features
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
2020 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD 65,085 KM $42,595 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Escape Titanium | Keyless Entry | Adaptive Cruise 31,847 KM $34,812 + tax & lic
2021 Ford Escape TITANIUM HYBRID AWD 16,679 KM $36,345 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
Call Dealer
204-284-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,883
+ taxes & licensing
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
204-284-7650
2021 Ford Escape