2021 Ford Escape

Recent Arrival!

One Owner |, Local Trade |, Clean Carfax |, Non Smoker |, Apple Carplay |, 2.5L iVCT, eCVT, 18 Machined-Face Aluminum Wheels, 2.91 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Fuel Door Release, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 303A, Evasive Steering Assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated ActiveX Material Sport Contour Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Instrument Panel w/6.5 Digital Screen, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Knee airbag, Lane Departure Warning System, Low tire pressure warning, Neutral Towing Capability, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedestrian Alert Sounder, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/SiriusXM, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC 3/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System.

Antimatter Blue Metallic 2021 Ford Escape SEL FWD 2.5L iVCT eCVT


For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.

2021 Ford Escape

47,471 KM

Details Description Features

$27,883

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Escape

SEL Hybrid FWD

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

$27,883

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,471KM
VIN 1FMCU0CZ4MUA74169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Stock # 6348
  • Mileage 47,471 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

One Owner |, Local Trade |, Clean Carfax |, Non Smoker |, Apple Carplay |, 2.5L iVCT, eCVT, 18 Machined-Face Aluminum Wheels, 2.91 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Fuel Door Release, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 303A, Evasive Steering Assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated ActiveX Material Sport Contour Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Instrument Panel w/6.5 Digital Screen, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Knee airbag, Lane Departure Warning System, Low tire pressure warning, Neutral Towing Capability, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedestrian Alert Sounder, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/SiriusXM, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC 3/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System.

Antimatter Blue Metallic 2021 Ford Escape SEL FWD 2.5L iVCT eCVT


For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

