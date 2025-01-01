$25,372+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Escape
SE AWD | Heated Seat's | Accident Free
2021 Ford Escape
SE AWD | Heated Seat's | Accident Free
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Sandstone
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 71,265 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2021 Ford Escape SE AWD. With only 71,265 km on the odometer, this gently used SUV offers exceptional value and performance.
Key highlights:
- All-Wheel Drive for superior traction and handling
- Fuel-efficient 1.5L EcoBoost engine with auto start-stop technology
- Heated front seats for ultimate comfort in cold weather
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for seamless connectivity
- Ford Co-Pilot360 suite of advanced safety features
- Spacious interior with 60-40 folding rear seats
- Accident-free history for peace of mind
Experience the Escape's versatility and advanced technology for yourself. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase process online. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Don't miss this opportunity to own a well-equipped, low-mileage Ford Escape!
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
