Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2021 Ford Escape SE AWD. With only 71,265 km on the odometer, this gently used SUV offers exceptional value and performance. Key highlights: - All-Wheel Drive for superior traction and handling - Fuel-efficient 1.5L EcoBoost engine with auto start-stop technology - Heated front seats for ultimate comfort in cold weather - FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for seamless connectivity - Ford Co-Pilot360 suite of advanced safety features - Spacious interior with 60-40 folding rear seats - Accident-free history for peace of mind Experience the Escapes versatility and advanced technology for yourself. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase process online. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Dont miss this opportunity to own a well-equipped, low-mileage Ford Escape! Dealer permit #4454

2021 Ford Escape

71,265 KM

$25,372

+ tax & licensing
12107419

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Used
71,265KM
VIN 1FMCU9G63MUB10986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Sandstone
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,265 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2021 Ford Escape SE AWD. With only 71,265 km on the odometer, this gently used SUV offers exceptional value and performance.

Key highlights:
- All-Wheel Drive for superior traction and handling
- Fuel-efficient 1.5L EcoBoost engine with auto start-stop technology
- Heated front seats for ultimate comfort in cold weather
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for seamless connectivity
- Ford Co-Pilot360 suite of advanced safety features
- Spacious interior with 60-40 folding rear seats
- Accident-free history for peace of mind

Experience the Escape's versatility and advanced technology for yourself. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive or start your purchase process online. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect vehicle for your needs. Don't miss this opportunity to own a well-equipped, low-mileage Ford Escape!
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Blind Spot
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
6-way manual driver seat
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
fore/aft
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Heated Unique Cloth Front Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way manual passenger seat (fore/aft w/manual recline)
up/down and recline control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

