2021 Ford Escape
Hybrid SE
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey
- Interior Colour Dark Earth Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A27111
- Mileage 250,859 KM
Vehicle Description
****EXTRA CLEAN FORD ESCAPE HYBRID IS HERE! AWD, FUEL EFFICIENT, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, CLIMATE CONTROL, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, ABS, AC, TINTED GLASS, 2 TONE ALLOY WHEELS, EXTRA CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, WILL BE SOLD WITH A FRESH SAFETY, 2 KEYS, FRESH OIL CHANGE AND WARRANTY!
INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / USB, Internet radio app: Pandora, Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display / voice operated, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, Watts: 80, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Cornering brake control, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Electronic parking brake: auto off, Emergency braking preparation, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: disc, Regenerative braking system, Dash trim: alloy, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Interior accents: metallic-tone, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: front / rear, Capless fuel filler system, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Multi-function remote: proximity entry system / trunk release, One-touch windows: 1, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / USB rear / USB-C rear, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front / rear, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control, Storage: accessory hook / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Active grille shutters, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black / chrome surround, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: black, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate, Rocker panel color: black, Skid plate(s): front / rear, Window trim: black, Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration / Google POIs / Google search, Infotainment: SYNC, Infotainment screen size: 8 in., Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Clock, Compass, Customizable instrument cluster, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Instrument cluster screen size: 6.5 in., Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / maintenance due, Daytime running lights, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps, Headlights: auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / halogen / wiper activated, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, 4WD type: on demand, Auto start/stop, Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery saver, Drive mode selector, Electric motor battery type: lithium ion, EV battery capacity: 1.1 kWh, Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian, Blind spot safety: sensor/alert, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Cross traffic alert: rear, Crumple zones: front, Driver attention alert system, Impact sensor: door unlock / post-collision safety system, Lane deviation sensors, Lane keeping assist, Pedestrian safety sound generation, Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning, Programmable safety key, Rearview monitor: in dash, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: 6 / height / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining, Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable, Rear seat folding: flat / split, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking, Hill holder control, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar: diameter 27 mm, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 23 mm, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function, Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated, Smart device app compatibility: FordPass Connect, Smart device app function: engine start / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location, Wi-Fi: hotspot, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire kit: inflator kit / tire sealant, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheels: painted aluminum alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer, Window defogger: rear
