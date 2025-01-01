2021 Ford Escape

Menu
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?*** *FINANCING AVAILABLE* *CLEAN TITLE ONLY* *TRADE-INS WELCOME* *7 DAY INSURANCE* *3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY* *MB SAFETY* *NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE* *D#4140* ****EXTRA CLEAN FORD ESCAPE HYBRID IS HERE! AWD, FUEL EFFICIENT, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, CAMERA, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, CLIMATE CONTROL, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, ABS, AC, TINTED GLASS, 2 TONE ALLOY WHEELS, EXTRA CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, WILL BE SOLD WITH A FRESH SAFETY, 2 KEYS, FRESH OIL CHANGE AND WARRANTY! *****VALUE PRICED AT $16,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED****** *****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST****** *****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008***** INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / mast, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / USB, Internet radio app: Pandora, Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display / voice operated, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, Watts: 80, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Cornering brake control, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Electronic parking brake: auto off, Emergency braking preparation, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake type: disc, Regenerative braking system, Dash trim: alloy, Floor mat material: carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Interior accents: metallic-tone, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: front / rear, Capless fuel filler system, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Multi-function remote: proximity entry system / trunk release, One-touch windows: 1, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / USB rear / USB-C rear, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front / rear, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control, Storage: accessory hook / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Active grille shutters, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black / chrome surround, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: black, Rear spoiler: roofline, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate, Rocker panel color: black, Skid plate(s): front / rear, Window trim: black, Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration / Google POIs / Google search, Infotainment: SYNC, Infotainment screen size: 8 in., Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Clock, Compass, Customizable instrument cluster, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG / range, Gauge: tachometer, Instrument cluster screen size: 6.5 in., Multi-function display, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / maintenance due, Daytime running lights, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps, Headlights: auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / halogen / wiper activated, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, 4WD type: on demand, Auto start/stop, Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery saver, Drive mode selector, Electric motor battery type: lithium ion, EV battery capacity: 1.1 kWh, Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian, Blind spot safety: sensor/alert, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Cross traffic alert: rear, Crumple zones: front, Driver attention alert system, Impact sensor: door unlock / post-collision safety system, Lane deviation sensors, Lane keeping assist, Pedestrian safety sound generation, Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning, Programmable safety key, Rearview monitor: in dash, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: 6 / height / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining, Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable, Rear seat folding: flat / split, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking, Hill holder control, Roll stability control, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar: diameter 27 mm, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 23 mm, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function, Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated, Smart device app compatibility: FordPass Connect, Smart device app function: engine start / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location, Wi-Fi: hotspot, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire kit: inflator kit / tire sealant, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Wheels: painted aluminum alloy, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Liftgate window: fixed, Power windows, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer, Window defogger: rear

2021 Ford Escape

250,859 KM

$16,991

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Escape

Hybrid SE

12383157

2021 Ford Escape

Hybrid SE

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

$16,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
250,859KM
VIN 1FMCU9BZ5MUA27111

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Earth Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A27111
  • Mileage 250,859 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Privacy Glass
Active grille shutters

Clock
External temperature display

Upholstery: Cloth

Battery Saver
Push-Button Start
Cornering brake control
Drive mode selector

digital odometer
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Regenerative braking system
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Dash trim: alloy
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Internet radio app: Pandora
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Electric motor battery type: lithium ion
Total speakers: 6
4WD type: on demand
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Rear bumper color: black
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 23 mm
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Capless fuel filler system
Infotainment: SYNC
Programmable safety key
Cross traffic alert: rear
Lane deviation sensors
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: black
Watts: 80
Pedestrian safety sound generation
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 27 mm
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Customizable instrument cluster
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Instrument cluster screen size: 6.5 in.
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
EV battery capacity: 1.1 kWh
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Smart device app compatibility: FordPass Connect
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Wheels: painted aluminum alloy
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display / voice operated
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Grille color: black / chrome surround
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Spare tire kit: inflator kit / tire sealant
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system / trunk release
Reading lights: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Rear seat folding: flat / split
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning
Impact sensor: door unlock / post-collision safety system
Storage: accessory hook / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Headlights: auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / halogen / wiper activated
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / maintenance due
Smart device app function: engine start / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Skid plate(s): front / rear
Hands-free phone call integration: voice operated
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Driver seat manual adjustments: 6 / height / reclining
Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / USB
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration / Google POIs / Google search
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / USB rear / USB-C rear

Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-XXXX

(click to show)

204-509-0008

$16,991

+ taxes & licensing

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

2021 Ford Escape