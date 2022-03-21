2021 Ford Escape

$42,500 + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 5 5 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8786576

8786576 Stock #: 22274

22274 VIN: 1FMCU9BZ2MUA21587

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver[Iconic Silver Metallic]

Interior Colour Dark Earth Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22274

Mileage 12,558 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.