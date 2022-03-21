Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford Escape

12,558 KM

Details

$42,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Escape

2021 Ford Escape

SE Hybrid

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Escape

SE Hybrid

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 8786576
  2. 8786576
  3. 8786576
  4. 8786576
  5. 8786576
  6. 8786576
  7. 8786576
  8. 8786576
  9. 8786576
  10. 8786576
Contact Seller

$42,500

+ taxes & licensing

12,558KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8786576
  • Stock #: 22274
  • VIN: 1FMCU9BZ2MUA21587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver[Iconic Silver Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Dark Earth Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22274
  • Mileage 12,558 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ride Time

2015 Dodge Journey C...
 163,639 KM
$13,000 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Bolt ...
 21,864 KM
$43,000 + tax & lic
2016 Acura TLX V6 El...
 119,335 KM
$25,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory