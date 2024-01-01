$46,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Ford Expedition
Limited |PANO ROOF|FULL LEAHTER|BACK UP CAMERA|HTD & A/C SEATS|HTD STEERING WHEEL|
2021 Ford Expedition
Limited |PANO ROOF|FULL LEAHTER|BACK UP CAMERA|HTD & A/C SEATS|HTD STEERING WHEEL|
Location
McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
204-298-8938
$46,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
82,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMJU2AT5MEA59966
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Stock # 3824
- Mileage 82,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
McWilliam Auto is committed to providing top notch quality and the best possible price. We pride ourselves on being the best priced dealer in Manitoba while maintaining a high standard of quality on all our pre owned vehicles!
McWilliam Auto is a changer of today's car market, the one number, no Hassle price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or don't know today's market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.
We also offer Premium warranties and finance onsite at our dealership to improve your buying experience.
DEALER PERMIT #4611
Call today: 204-560-1234
Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB
Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca
Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com
Click here for finance:
https://www.mcwilliamauto.ca/car-loan-application/
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER :
This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the actual vehicle for the actual information.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From McWilliam Auto
2021 Ford Expedition Limited |PANO ROOF|FULL LEAHTER|BACK UP CAMERA|HTD & A/C SEATS|HTD STEERING WHEEL| 82,000 KM $46,500 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Rogue S 4dr All-wheel Drive CVT 156,027 KM $14,980 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Journey Crossroad 4dr All-wheel Drive Automatic 96,772 KM $15,980 + tax & lic
Email McWilliam Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
Call Dealer
204-298-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$46,500
+ taxes & licensing
McWilliam Auto
204-298-8938
2021 Ford Expedition