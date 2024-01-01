Menu
McWilliam Auto is committed to providing top notch quality and the best possible price. We pride ourselves on being the best priced dealer in Manitoba while maintaining a high standard of quality on all our pre owned vehicles!

McWilliam Auto is a changer of todays car market, the one number, no Hassle price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or dont know todays market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.

We also offer Premium warranties and finance onsite at our dealership to improve your buying experience.

DEALER PERMIT #4611

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER : 

This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the actual vehicle for the actual information.

2021 Ford Expedition

82,000 KM

Details Description

$46,500

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Expedition

Limited |PANO ROOF|FULL LEAHTER|BACK UP CAMERA|HTD & A/C SEATS|HTD STEERING WHEEL|

11998894

2021 Ford Expedition

Limited |PANO ROOF|FULL LEAHTER|BACK UP CAMERA|HTD & A/C SEATS|HTD STEERING WHEEL|

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$46,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,000KM
VIN 1FMJU2AT5MEA59966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Stock # 3824
  • Mileage 82,000 KM

Vehicle Description


McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

$46,500

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2021 Ford Expedition