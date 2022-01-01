2021 Ford Expedition

Wow! This near new 2021 Expedition is ready for it's second home! Save thousands from new!
Leather seating
Heated and cooled seats
Heated steering wheel
Blind Spot Monitoring
Panoramic Sunroof
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Block Heater
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
1700# Maximum Payload
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
GVWR: 3,400 kgs (7450 lbs)
88 L Fuel Tank
72-Amp/Hr 675CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster