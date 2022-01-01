Menu
2021 Ford Expedition

14,112 KM

Details Description Features

$75,799

+ tax & licensing
$75,799

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

2021 Ford Expedition

2021 Ford Expedition

XLT One Owner! No Accidents!

2021 Ford Expedition

XLT One Owner! No Accidents!

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

$75,799

+ taxes & licensing

14,112KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8117998
  • Stock #: F4C9X1
  • VIN: 1FMJU1JT9MEA23952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4C9X1
  • Mileage 14,112 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow! This near new 2021 Expedition is ready for it's second home! Save thousands from new!
Leather seating
Heated and cooled seats
Heated steering wheel
Blind Spot Monitoring
Panoramic Sunroof
At Volvo Cars Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Block Heater
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
1700# Maximum Payload
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
GVWR: 3,400 kgs (7450 lbs)
88 L Fuel Tank
72-Amp/Hr 675CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Tires: 275/65R18 OWL All-Terrain
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Compass
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Universal Garage Door Opener
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
4-Way Passenger Seat
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat
8-Way Driver Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Rear Window
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Leather Wrap Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All Terrain Front Tire
All Terrain Rear Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

