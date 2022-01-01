2021 Ford Expedition XLT One Owner! No Accidents!

2021 Ford Expedition XLT One Owner! No Accidents!

$75,799 + taxes & licensing 1 4 , 1 1 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8117998

8117998 Stock #: F4C9X1

F4C9X1 VIN: 1FMJU1JT9MEA23952

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4C9X1

Mileage 14,112 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Block Heater Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust 3.31 AXLE RATIO Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Auto Locking Hubs Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 1700# Maximum Payload Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology GVWR: 3,400 kgs (7450 lbs) 88 L Fuel Tank 72-Amp/Hr 675CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control Exterior Fog Lights Trailer Hitch tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Fender Flares Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Tires: 275/65R18 OWL All-Terrain Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Interior Compass rear window defogger Leather Steering Wheel Cargo Net Universal Garage Door Opener Locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Cigar Lighter(s) Systems Monitor Tracker System 4 12V DC Power Outlets Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Full Carpet Floor Covering Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents 4-Way Passenger Seat Vinyl Door Trim Insert Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Carpet Floor Trim and Vinyl/Rubber Mat 8-Way Driver Seat Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Rear Window HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Analog Appearance Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window grid antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag-Passenger Sensor MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror All Terrain Front Tire All Terrain Rear Tire

