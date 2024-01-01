$44,249+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available!
2021 Ford Explorer
ST 4WD
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$44,249
+ taxes & licensing
Used
66,182KM
VIN 1FM5K8GC5MGB62195
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 6390
- Mileage 66,182 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
One Owner |, Local Trade |, Non Smoker |, Apple Carplay |, Android Auto |, 4WD, 10.1 LCD Capacitive Portrait Touchscreen, 12 Speakers, 2 Additional Speakers, 2nd Row 35/30/35 Bench w/E-Z Entry & Armrest, 3.58 Non-Limited Slip Rear Axle, 3rd row seats: bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Carpet Floor Mats w/City Silver Stitching, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 401A High Package, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Heated & Ventilated Sport Captain's Chairs, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Multicontour Seats w/Active Motion, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Performance Front & Rear Brakes, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Technology Package, Radio data system, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Red Painted Brake Calipers, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, ST Street Pack, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC 3/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Twin-Panel Moonroof, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 21 Aluminum.
Odometer is 4995 kilometers below market average! Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat 2021 Ford Explorer ST 2ND ROW 35/30/35 SPLIT BENCH 4WD 3.0L EcoBoost V6 10-Speed Automatic
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Reviews:
* On power, technology, and drivetrain smoothness, the Explorer tends to impress owners. The high-torque engine options and 10-speed automatic work seamlessly together, and the wide array of high-tech features are approachable and easy to use. The high-performing ST model is a pleasing drive with plenty of power and agility, making it a satisfying option, according to sportier drivers. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Convenience
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Leather Interior
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Rear Air &
Heat
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
Call Dealer
204-284-XXXX(click to show)
