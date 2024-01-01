Menu
Look at this 2021 Ford Explorer ST **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L engine will keep you going. This Ford Explorer features the following options: ENGINE: 3.0L ECOBOOST V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Wheels: 20 Machined-Aluminum -inc: painted pockets, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: SelectShift capability w/paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P255/55R20 AS BSW, and Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

2021 Ford Explorer

38,158 KM

2021 Ford Explorer

ST **New Arrival**

11931992

2021 Ford Explorer

ST **New Arrival**

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Used
38,158KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FM5K8GC0MGB85058

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 38,158 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 3.0L ECOBOOST V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2021 Ford Explorer