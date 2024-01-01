$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Explorer
ST **New Arrival**
2021 Ford Explorer
ST **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 38,158 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2021 Ford Explorer ST **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L engine will keep you going. This Ford Explorer features the following options: ENGINE: 3.0L ECOBOOST V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Wheels: 20" Machined-Aluminum -inc: painted pockets, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: SelectShift capability w/paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P255/55R20 AS BSW, and Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Ford Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Capital Ford Winnipeg
Capital Ford Winnipeg
Call Dealer
204-772-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-772-2411