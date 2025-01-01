$31,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Explorer
XLT LOCAL TRADE
2021 Ford Explorer
XLT LOCAL TRADE
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
127,217KM
VIN 1FMSK8DH6MGB62192
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 127,217 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
| One Owner, | Local Trade, | Clean Carfax, | Non Smoker, | Apple Carplay, | Android Auto, 4WD, 2nd Row 35/30/35 Bench w/E-Z Entry & Armrest, 3.58 Non-Limited Slip Rear Axle, 3rd row seats: bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Acoustic Laminated Windows, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Black Carpet Floor Mats, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Carbonized Grey Hood EXPLORER Badge, Carbonized Grey-Painted Grille Bars & Mesh Insert, Carbonized Grey-Painted Liftgate Applique, Carbonized Grey-Painted Skid Plate Elements, Chrome Dual Exhaust Tips, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Equipment Group 202A High Package, EXPLORER Unique Branded Front Floor Mats, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & 2nd Rows Floor Liners w/Carpet Floor Mats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated ActiveX Seating Material Captain's Chairs, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, LED Fog Lamps, Light Slate Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Lower Bodyside Cladding Insert, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Stretch Diamond Instrument Panel Appliques, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC 3/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Twin-Panel Moonroof, Unique Heated Cloth Captain's Chairs, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18 5 Spoke Sparkle Silver-Painted, Wheels: 20 10-Spoke Carbonized Grey-Painted, XLT Sport Appearance Package.
Gray Metallic 2021 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 2.3L I4 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Reviews:
* On power, technology, and drivetrain smoothness, the Explorer tends to impress owners. The high-torque engine options and 10-speed automatic work seamlessly together, and the wide array of high-tech features are approachable and easy to use. The high-performing ST model is a pleasing drive with plenty of power and agility, making it a satisfying option, according to sportier drivers. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 2.3L I-4 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2021 Ford Explorer