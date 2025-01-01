Menu
Account
Sign In
Local Car | 2.3L EcoBoost | Roof Rails | Moonroof | Tow Pack, Class III Experience luxury and versatility with this 2021 Ford Explorer Limited. Despite being a used vehicle, it offers a wealth of features that make it feel brand new. Key Highlights: - Powerful 2.3L 4-cylinder engine with 4WD capability - 10-speed automatic transmission for smooth driving - Nappa leather seat trim for ultimate comfort - B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen for premium audio - FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for on-the-go connectivity - Power liftgate for easy cargo access - Integrated navigation system with voice activation At Birchwood Ford, were committed to providing you with an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether youre ready to take the next step or have questions, were here to help. Schedule a test drive today to feel the power and comfort of this Explorer for yourself. Visit our website at www.birchwoodford.ca or contact us directly to start your journey towards owning this impressive SUV. Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory! People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford! Dealer permit #4454 Dealer permit #4454

2021 Ford Explorer

137,079 KM

Details Description Features

$33,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford Explorer

Limited Local Vehicle | One Owner | Twin panel Moonroof

Watch This Vehicle
12453582

2021 Ford Explorer

Limited Local Vehicle | One Owner | Twin panel Moonroof

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

  1. 12453582
  2. 12453582
Contact Seller
Sale

$33,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,079KM
VIN 1FMSK8FH5MGB62200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Infinite Blue Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Sandstone
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 137,079 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Car | 2.3L EcoBoost | Roof Rails | Moonroof | Tow Pack, Class III
Experience luxury and versatility with this 2021 Ford Explorer Limited. Despite being a used vehicle, it offers a wealth of features that make it feel brand new.

Key Highlights:
- Powerful 2.3L 4-cylinder engine with 4WD capability
- 10-speed automatic transmission for smooth driving
- Nappa leather seat trim for ultimate comfort
- B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen for premium audio
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for on-the-go connectivity
- Power liftgate for easy cargo access
- Integrated navigation system with voice activation

At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to providing you with an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether you're ready to take the next step or have questions, we're here to help. Schedule a test drive today to feel the power and comfort of this Explorer for yourself. Visit our website at www.birchwoodford.ca or contact us directly to start your journey towards owning this impressive SUV.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.



Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Alert Lane Keeping Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot

Interior

Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Garage door transmitter
Bucket front seats
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic
Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder

Additional Features

Nappa leather seat trim
LIFT
HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
911 Assist
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
AppLink
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
recline
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
speed-compensated volume
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
8" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability
12-speakers
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and 2 USB ports
Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen -inc: MP3 capability
SiriusXM radio (includes 3-month prepaid subscription) and HD Radio
Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide
thigh support) w/2-way power lumbar support and driver memory
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Ford

Used 2018 Ford Fusion SE AWD | Leather | Navigation | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Ford Fusion SE AWD | Leather | Navigation | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers 127,630 KM $19,877 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend Local Vehicle | Accident Free | Low Kilometers for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend Local Vehicle | Accident Free | Low Kilometers 22,170 KM $32,877 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning LARIAT Extended Range | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Ford F-150 Lightning LARIAT Extended Range | Local Vehicle | Low Kilometers 5,300 KM $74,970 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-661-XXXX

(click to show)

204-661-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,980

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2021 Ford Explorer