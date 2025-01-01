$33,980+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Explorer
Limited Local Vehicle | One Owner | Twin panel Moonroof
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$33,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Infinite Blue Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Sandstone
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 137,079 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Car | 2.3L EcoBoost | Roof Rails | Moonroof | Tow Pack, Class III
Experience luxury and versatility with this 2021 Ford Explorer Limited. Despite being a used vehicle, it offers a wealth of features that make it feel brand new.
Key Highlights:
- Powerful 2.3L 4-cylinder engine with 4WD capability
- 10-speed automatic transmission for smooth driving
- Nappa leather seat trim for ultimate comfort
- B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen for premium audio
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot for on-the-go connectivity
- Power liftgate for easy cargo access
- Integrated navigation system with voice activation
At Birchwood Ford, we're committed to providing you with an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether you're ready to take the next step or have questions, we're here to help. Schedule a test drive today to feel the power and comfort of this Explorer for yourself. Visit our website at www.birchwoodford.ca or contact us directly to start your journey towards owning this impressive SUV.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
204-661-9555