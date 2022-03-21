$45,833+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD | NAV | Backup Cam
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
$45,833
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8815118
- Stock #: F4MTGP
- VIN: 1FMSK8DH2MGA47623
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 42,329 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Ford Explorer XLT 2.3L I4 EcoBoost 10-Speed Automatic 4WD Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
4x4, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Tow Package, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Driver & Passenger Power Seat, Remote Start, SYNC 3/Apple Car Play, Lane Keeping System, Blind Spot Information System w/ Cross Traffic, 4WD, 6 Speakers, Dual Climate Control.
Reviews:
* On power, technology, and drivetrain smoothness, the Explorer tends to impress owners. The high-torque engine options and 10-speed automatic work seamlessly together, and the wide array of high-tech features are approachable and easy to use. The high-performing ST model is a pleasing drive with plenty of power and agility, making it a satisfying option, according to sportier drivers. Source: autoTRADER.ca
All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection Full tank of fuel on delivery Service records if available Carfax report Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features; 3 Years Roadside Assistance 3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty 3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty 3 Years Free Tire Rotations 5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
