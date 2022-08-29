2021 Ford Explorer

Sale $54,768 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 4 6 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9141589

9141589 Stock #: F4TEV4

F4TEV4 VIN: 1FM5K8FW6MNA16380

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 46,463 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Hill Descent Control Block Heater Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Auto Locking Hubs Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: TBD Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Regenerative Alternator 3.58 Non-Limited Slip Rear Axle 67.7 L Fuel Tank Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Roof Rack Rails Only Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Brake Assist Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Forward and Reverse Sensing System Front And Rear Parking Sensors Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Front Camera w/Washer Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Left Side Camera Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Right Side Camera Aerial View Camera System Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Evasion Assist Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0 - Lane Centering Interior Compass Leather Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Locking glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Full Carpet Floor Covering KEYPAD 8-Way Driver Seat Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Passenger Seat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Regular Amplifier Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Additional Features Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.