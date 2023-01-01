$53,967+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-661-9555
2021 Ford Explorer
ST Street pack | Tech Pack | Twin panel Moon Roof
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$53,967
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9766039
- Stock #: F51399
- VIN: 1FM5K8GC1MGA47867
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 73,100 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Ford Explorer ST 360 Cam | Trailer Tow 3.0L EcoBoost V6 10-Speed Automatic 4WD Agate Black Metallic
Clean CARFAX!
Key Features
- ST Street Pkg
- Premium Technology Pkg
- B&O Audio w/14 Speakers
- SYNC 3
- 10.1" Touchscreen
- Navigation
- Twin Panel Moonroof
- Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
- Power Adjust Front Seats w/Driver's Memory
- Heated 2nd Row Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Tri-Zone Auto A/C
- Remote Vehicle Start
- Foot Activation Power Liftgate
- Class III Trailer Tow Pkg
Safety Features
- 360 Degree Camera
- Active Park Assisst
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- BLIS w/Cross Traffic
- Forward & Revrese Sensing System
- Lane Keeping System
- Pre-Collision Assist w/AEB
4WD, 10.1" LCD Capacitive Portrait Touchscreen, 2 Additional Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS Brakes, Active Cruise Control, Auto High-Beam Headlights, Automatic Temperature Control, Delay-Off Headlights, Equipment Group 401A High Package, Four Wheel Independent Suspension, Front Dual Zone A/C, Front Fog Lights, Fully Automatic Headlights, Heated Door Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory Seat, Multicontour Seats w/Active Motion, Occupant Sensing Airbag, Performance Front & Rear Brakes, Power Door Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate, Power Passenger Seat, Premium Technology Package, Radio Data System, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear Air Conditioning, Rear Window Defroster, Red Painted Brake Calipers, Speed-Sensing Steering, ST Street Pack, Steering Wheel Memory, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC 3/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Traction Control, Turn Signal Indicator Mirrors, Twin-Panel Moonroof, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels: 21" Aluminum.
Reviews:
* On power, technology, and drivetrain smoothness, the Explorer tends to impress owners. The high-torque engine options and 10-speed automatic work seamlessly together, and the wide array of high-tech features are approachable and easy to use. The high-performing ST model is a pleasing drive with plenty of power and agility, making it a satisfying option, according to sportier drivers. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.
We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.
Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Product Advisors.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.