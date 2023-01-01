2021 Ford Explorer

Sale $53,967 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 3 , 1 0 0 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 73,100 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Block Heater Four Wheel Drive Trailer Wiring Harness Temporary spare tire Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Auto Locking Hubs Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: TBD Regenerative Alternator Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control 3.58 Non-Limited Slip Rear Axle Engine: 3.0L EcoBoost V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology 76.5 L Fuel Tank Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Black grille CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Black Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Cruise Control tilt steering Compass remote start rear window defogger Navigation System Rear View Camera HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Cargo Area Concealed Storage Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Full Carpet Floor Covering KEYPAD Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer 8-Way Driver Seat Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Passenger Seat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Black Carpet Floor Mats w/City Silver Stitching Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Front Camera w/Washer Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Left Side Camera Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Right Side Camera Aerial View Camera System Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Evasion Assist Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0 - Lane Centering Power Options Power Mirrors Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Regular Amplifier Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute 911 Assist AppLink SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror speed-compensated volume Driver Side Adjustable Seat 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability 12-speakers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and 2 USB ports Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen -inc: MP3 capability SiriusXM radio (includes 3-month prepaid subscription) and HD Radio

