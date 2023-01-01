Menu
2021 Ford F-150

66,000 KM

Details

$63,800

+ tax & licensing
$63,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

FX4 5.0L w/ Pano Roof, 12-In Screen, Nav, 6.5 Ft Box

2021 Ford F-150

FX4 5.0L w/ Pano Roof, 12-In Screen, Nav, 6.5 Ft Box

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$63,800

+ taxes & licensing

66,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10138335
  • Stock #: GT8555
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E55MKD75380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GT8555
  • Mileage 66,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** FULLY LOADED FX4 5.0L COYOTE! *** PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 12 INCH TOUCHSCREEN, NAVIGATION!! *** HEATED SEATS, SPORT CONSOLE, 6.5 FOOT BOX!!! *** Hard to find combination, loaded like a Lariat but cloth interior, longer 6.5 foot box and full crew cab seating......FX4 Off-Road Package includes UNDERBODY SKID PLATES......Upgraded Front & Rear Shocks......Rock Crawl Mode......Hill Descent Control......Locking Rear Differential......Factory Fender Flares......Upgraded with a Ford Folding HARD TONNEAU Cover......Spray In Bed Liner......Matte Black Step Bars......Full Colour-Match Package (Grille, Handles, Bumpers)......Colour-Matched Hood Protector......PANORAMIC SUNROOF......New (big as you can get) 12 INCH TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia System...... NAVIGATION Package......Adaptive Cruise Control......Apple CarPlay / Android Auto......SPORT CONSOLE w/ Bucket Seats......Rain Sensing Wipers......Power Sliding Rear Window......8 Inch Digital Dash Instrument Cluster......HEATED SEATS......Heated Power Mirrors......WIFI Hotspot......Factory REMOTE START......8-Way Power Adjustable Seats w/ Lumbar Support......Dual Zone Climate Control......Rearview Back Up Camera......Lane Keeping Assist......Blind Spot Monitor......LED Headlights......Fog Lights......Satellite Radio......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......Keyless Entry......Electronic Shift-on-the-fly 4X4 / 4WD System......and optional brand new (pictured) Mayhem Wheel & All-Terrain Tire package available.

PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEEL & TIRE PACKAGE (PICTURED) IS AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.

This 21 F150 FX4 comes with fitted mats, and balance of factory FORD 5YR WARRANTY. Just 66,000 kilometers, and now sale priced at only $63,800 with Financing and Extended Warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

