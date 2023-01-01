Sale $56,961 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 3 , 9 0 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10544979

10544979 Stock #: F59PT1

F59PT1 VIN: 1FTEW1EPXMKD28536

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F59PT1

Mileage 63,908 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler 3.55 Axle Ratio HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission w/Oil Cooler Auto Locking Hubs Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start/stop technology system Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light Towing Equipment -inc: Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: smart trailer tow connector, BLIS w/trailer tow coverage, 7-pin wiring harness and 7-pin to 4-pin adaptor GVWR: 2,994 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package 798.3 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Black grille w/chrome accents LED brakelights Black Side Windows Trim Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Power Rear Window w/Defroster Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Interior Security System Compass POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Tire Pressure Monitor PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder 1 12V DC Power Outlet Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination KEYPAD Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Illuminated Front Cupholder Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access Passenger Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Digital/Analog Appearance 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 3 120V AC Power Outlets Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 3 120V AC Power Outlets Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Rear Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.