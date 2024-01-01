Menu
This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Fords inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650!

2021 Ford F-150

83,549 KM

Details Description Features

$36,589

+ tax & licensing
XLT | Heated Seats | Keyless Entry

Location

Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd

100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-284-7650

83,549KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EB8MKE01729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23W1E300A
  • Mileage 83,549 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is new to Mid-Town Ford's inventory and a detailed description will available shortly. For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 CD Player

Seating

Bench Seating

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

