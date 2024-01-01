Menu
Dealer permit #4454

2021 Ford F-150

77,190 KM

Details Description Features

$39,936

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150

XLT 5.0 Liter | 302a | Sport Pack | FX4 Off Road

2021 Ford F-150

XLT 5.0 Liter | 302a | Sport Pack | FX4 Off Road

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$39,936

+ taxes & licensing

77,190KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E57MKD92438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Space White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,190 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rearview Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Interior

Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Honda satellite-linked navigation system w/bilingual voice recognition
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Exterior

CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Regular Box Style
Aluminum Panels
Chrome Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Additional Features

SPORT
ECO
Tow/haul
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
911 Assist
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Lane-Keeping System -inc: lane-keeping alert
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
MyInfo Selective Service Internet Access
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
SYNC 4 -inc: 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability
wireless phone connection
cloud connected
AppLink w/App catalog
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and digital owners manual
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal
slippery
lane-keeping aid and driver alert
deep snow/sand and mud/rut

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

