2021 Ford F-150
XLT **New Arrival**
2021 Ford F-150
XLT **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # R2129B
- Mileage 31,251 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2021 Ford F-150 XLT **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.3 L/204 engine will keep you going. This Ford F-150 has the following options: ENGINE: 3.3L V6 PFDI -inc: flex-fuel capability and auto start/stop technology, Front License Plate Bracket, Standard in provinces where required (STD), Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut, Trailer Wiring Harness, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 265/70R17 OWL A/T, and Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
