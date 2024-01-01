Menu
Check out this 2021 Ford F-150 XLT **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.3 L/204 engine will keep you going. This Ford F-150 has the following options: ENGINE: 3.3L V6 PFDI -inc: flex-fuel capability and auto start/stop technology, Front License Plate Bracket, Standard in provinces where required (STD), Wheels: 17 Silver Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut, Trailer Wiring Harness, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 265/70R17 OWL A/T, and Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.

2021 Ford F-150

31,251 KM

2021 Ford F-150

XLT **New Arrival**

2021 Ford F-150

XLT **New Arrival**

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Used
31,251KM
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # R2129B
  • Mileage 31,251 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2021 Ford F-150 XLT **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.3 L/204 engine will keep you going. This Ford F-150 has the following options: ENGINE: 3.3L V6 PFDI -inc: flex-fuel capability and auto start/stop technology, Front License Plate Bracket, Standard in provinces where required (STD), Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut, Trailer Wiring Harness, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 265/70R17 OWL A/T, and Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 3.3L V6 PFDI -inc: flex-fuel capability and auto start/stop technology Front License Plate Bracket Standard in provinces where required (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

