$53,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Ford F-150
LARIAT SPORT - Htd/Vent Lthr, 12in Scrn, Rmt Strt!
2021 Ford F-150
LARIAT SPORT - Htd/Vent Lthr, 12in Scrn, Rmt Strt!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$53,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
79,500KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP0MKD24382
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10300WAV
- Mileage 79,500 KM
Vehicle Description
*** AGATE BLACK FORD F-150 LARIAT SPORT *** HEATED SEATS, VENTILIATED SEATS, LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** REMOTE START, 12.0 INCH TOUCH-SCREEN, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO, NAVIGATION!! *** Introducing the 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat Sport- a powerhouse of innovation, luxury, and rugged capability. This iconic truck has been reimagined to deliver superior performance and modern style, making it the ultimate choice for those who demand the best of both worlds. Whether you're tackling tough jobs or cruising through city streets, the F-150 Lariat Sport is designed to exceed you expectations at every turn! The 2021 F-150 Lariat Sport stands out with its bold and athletic exterior, featuring a distinctive sport grille, sleek body lines, and exclusive 20-inch dark alloy wheels. Its aggressive stance and stylish accents ensure you make a statement wherever you go, while the LED headlights and taillights provide a contemporary touch and enhanced visibility. Step inside the luxurious cabin, and experience features such as HEATED SEATS......VENTILATED SEATS......Black Premium Leather......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......12.0 INCH TOUCH-SCREEN......Navigation......APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO......Bluetooth Connectivity......AM/FM Radio......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Media & CRUISE CONTROL......Digital Vehicle Information Centre......FORD CO-PILOT 360 TECHNOLOGY......Lane Keeping Assist......Pre-Collision Assist w/ Automatic Emergency Braking......Rear View Camera......DYNAMIC HITCH ASSIST......Trailer Sway Control......Hill Start Assist......Curve Control......CLASS IC TRAILER HITCH......4-Pin & 7-Pin Wiring Harness......Smart Tow Trailer Connector......FRONT TOW HOOKS......Remote Tailgate Release......BoxLink w/ 4 Premium Locking Cleats......Power Seats......Power Windows......Keyless Entry......Push-Button Engine Ignition......2.7L V6 Engine......Automatic Transmission......20 INCH 6-SPOKE DARK ALLOY-PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS w/ ANATARES MAJORIS TIRES!!
This truck comes comes with the original Owner's Manual and only 79,500 KILOMETERS!! Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal ECO sport tow/haul slippery deep snow/sand and mud/rut (STD)
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Email Auto Show Sales & Finance
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
Call Dealer
204-560-XXXX(click to show)
204-560-6292
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494
$53,999
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2021 Ford F-150