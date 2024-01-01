Menu
2021 Ford F-150

69,972 KM

$51,991

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150

LARIAT 4x4 | Moonroof | 2.7L Ecoboost | Leather

2021 Ford F-150

LARIAT 4x4 | Moonroof | 2.7L Ecoboost | Leather

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$51,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,972KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP0MFA74912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 69,972 KM

Vehicle Description

Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.



Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
3.55 Axle Ratio
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start/stop technology system
Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light
Towing Equipment -inc: Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: smart trailer tow connector, BLIS w/trailer tow coverage, 7-pin wiring harness and 7-pin to 4-pin adaptor
GVWR: 2,994 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package
798.3 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Chrome Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Interior

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Rearview Camera
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Honda satellite-linked navigation system w/bilingual voice recognition
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
KEYPAD
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 3 120V AC Power Outlets
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 3 120V AC Power Outlets

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
Streaming Audio

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

SPORT
ECO
Tow/haul
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
911 Assist
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Lane-Keeping System -inc: lane-keeping alert
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
SYNC 4 -inc: 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability
wireless phone connection
cloud connected
AppLink w/App catalog
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and digital owners manual
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal
slippery
deep snow/sand
mud/rut
lane-keeping aid and driver alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

2021 Ford F-150