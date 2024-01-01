Menu
Discover the perfect blend of power and luxury with this 2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT. This rugged yet refined truck is ready to tackle any challenge you throw its way. - Powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine with 4WD capability - Striking Rapid Red Metallic exterior paired with sleek Black interior - Advanced SYNC 4 system with 8 touchscreen and wireless smartphone integration - FordPass Connect with 4G LTE WiFi hotspot for on-the-go connectivity - Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort - Lane-Keeping System for enhanced safety on the road - Remote engine start for convenience in any weather Experience the Ford F-150 LARIAT for yourself. Schedule a test drive today or contact our team at Birchwood Ford for more information. Your next adventure awaits! Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.

2021 Ford F-150

126,901 KM

$44,491

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150

LARIAT 4x4 Powerboost | 502A Sport | FX4 Off Road

2021 Ford F-150

LARIAT 4x4 Powerboost | 502A Sport | FX4 Off Road

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$44,491

+ taxes & licensing

126,901KM
VIN 1FTFW1EDXMFA01072

  • Exterior Colour Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 126,901 KM

Discover the perfect blend of power and luxury with this 2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT. This rugged yet refined truck is ready to tackle any challenge you throw its way.

- Powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine with 4WD capability
- Striking Rapid Red Metallic exterior paired with sleek Black interior
- Advanced SYNC 4 system with 8" touchscreen and wireless smartphone integration
- FordPass Connect with 4G LTE WiFi hotspot for on-the-go connectivity
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Lane-Keeping System for enhanced safety on the road
- Remote engine start for convenience in any weather

Experience the Ford F-150 LARIAT for yourself. Schedule a test drive today or contact our team at Birchwood Ford for more information. Your next adventure awaits!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.



Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Engine Immobilizer
Rearview Camera
Honda satellite-linked navigation system w/bilingual voice recognition
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Smart Device Remote Engine Start

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Chrome Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks

SPORT
ECO
Tow/haul
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
911 Assist
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Lane-Keeping System -inc: lane-keeping alert
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Bluetooth controls
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
SYNC 4 -inc: 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability
wireless phone connection
cloud connected
AppLink w/App catalog
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and digital owners manual
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal
slippery
deep snow/sand
mud/rut
lane-keeping aid and driver alert
Leatherette/Textile Seating Surfaces
Tilt/telescopic leather-wrapped steering wheel w/audio & cruise controls -inc: Active ECO fuel economy switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

