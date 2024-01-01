$44,491+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
LARIAT 4x4 Powerboost | 502A Sport | FX4 Off Road
2021 Ford F-150
LARIAT 4x4 Powerboost | 502A Sport | FX4 Off Road
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$44,491
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 126,901 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of power and luxury with this 2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT. This rugged yet refined truck is ready to tackle any challenge you throw its way.
- Powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine with 4WD capability
- Striking Rapid Red Metallic exterior paired with sleek Black interior
- Advanced SYNC 4 system with 8" touchscreen and wireless smartphone integration
- FordPass Connect with 4G LTE WiFi hotspot for on-the-go connectivity
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort
- Lane-Keeping System for enhanced safety on the road
- Remote engine start for convenience in any weather
Experience the Ford F-150 LARIAT for yourself. Schedule a test drive today or contact our team at Birchwood Ford for more information. Your next adventure awaits!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
