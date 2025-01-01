$36,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
LOCAL TRADE, UPGRADED TIRES
Location
Mid-Town Ford Sales Ltd
100-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9
204-284-7650
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
78,465KM
VIN 1FTEW1EB6MFB81614
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 25K8D16A
- Mileage 78,465 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
| One Owner, | Local Trade, | Non Smoker, | Apple Carplay, | Android Auto, 4WD, 2-Bar Style Chrome Surround Grille w/Black Accents, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6 Chrome Running Board, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Block heater, Brake assist, Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 4 911 Assist, Equipment Group 300A Standard, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, GVWR: 2,935kg (6,470 lb) Payload Package, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Clock & 6 Speakers, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 4, Tachometer, Tailgate Step, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, Wheels: 18 Chrome-Like PVD, XTR 4x4 Decal, XTR Package.
Blue Metallic 2021 Ford F-150 XLT LOCAL TRADE, UPGRADED TIRES 4WD 3.3L V6 10-Speed Automatic
For further information please contact MidTown Ford sales department directly at 204-284-7650. Dealer #9695.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirror(s)
Additional Features
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 3.3L V6 PFDI -inc: flex-fuel capability and auto start/stop technology Front License Plate Bracket Standard in provinces where required (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
