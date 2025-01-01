Menu
<p><em><strong>FRESH ON THE LOT!!!</strong></em></p><p> </p><p>- New MB safety</p><p>- Bulletproof 5.0L gas engine</p><p>- Mileage; 78,531 KMs</p><p>- 8 Foot long box!!!</p><p>- <span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>CLEAN CARFAX!!!</strong></span></p><p>- Single owner </p><p>- 6 Passenger unit</p><p>- Rear-view camera</p><p>- Blind spot with lane assist</p><p>- Apple Car Play/Android Auto</p><p>and much more to offer!</p><p> </p><p>If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.</p>

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12298203

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

Used
78,531KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFX1E56MKE01207

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 78,531 KM

FRESH ON THE LOT!!!

 

- New MB safety

- Bulletproof 5.0L gas engine

- Mileage; 78,531 KMs

- 8 Foot long box!!!

- CLEAN CARFAX!!!

- Single owner 

- 6 Passenger unit

- Rear-view camera

- Blind spot with lane assist

- Apple Car Play/Android Auto

and much more to offer!

 

If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty Available

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Automatic High Beams

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

2021 Ford F-150