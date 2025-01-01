Menu
Experience the power and reliability of this 2021 Ford F-150 XL 4x4 Supercrew! With only 11,544 km on the odometer, this low-mileage truck is ready for your next adventure. Key Features: - Accident-free history - Powerful 3.3L 6-cylinder engine - 4-wheel drive capability - Spacious crew cab with seating for 6 - FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot - Advanced safety features including Safety Canopy System - Fuel-efficient with 10.7 L/100 km highway economy - Electric power-assist speed-sensing steering

2021 Ford F-150

18,437 KM

$40,564

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150

XL 4x4 Supercrew | Accident Free | Yes Only 18,000 KMS !

2021 Ford F-150

XL 4x4 Supercrew | Accident Free | Yes Only 18,000 KMS !

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$40,564

+ taxes & licensing

Used
18,437KM
VIN 1FTEW1EB9MKE26574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black/Medium Dark Slate
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,437 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the power and reliability of this 2021 Ford F-150 XL 4x4 Supercrew! With only 11,544 km on the odometer, this low-mileage truck is ready for your next adventure.

Key Features:
- Accident-free history
- Powerful 3.3L 6-cylinder engine
- 4-wheel drive capability
- Spacious crew cab with seating for 6
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot
- Advanced safety features including Safety Canopy System
- Fuel-efficient with 10.7 L/100 km highway economy
- Electric power-assist speed-sensing steering

Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a barely-used Ford F-150.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.



Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Dealer permit #4454

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Perimeter Alarm
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

