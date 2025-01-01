$40,564+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XL 4x4 Supercrew | Accident Free | Yes Only 18,000 KMS !
2021 Ford F-150
XL 4x4 Supercrew | Accident Free | Yes Only 18,000 KMS !
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$40,564
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black/Medium Dark Slate
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 18,437 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the power and reliability of this 2021 Ford F-150 XL 4x4 Supercrew! With only 11,544 km on the odometer, this low-mileage truck is ready for your next adventure.
Key Features:
- Accident-free history
- Powerful 3.3L 6-cylinder engine
- 4-wheel drive capability
- Spacious crew cab with seating for 6
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot
- Advanced safety features including Safety Canopy System
- Fuel-efficient with 10.7 L/100 km highway economy
- Electric power-assist speed-sensing steering
Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a barely-used Ford F-150. Visit Birchwood Ford today to schedule a test drive or start your online purchase. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect financing options. Experience the Birchwood difference where quality meets affordability!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Ford
Birchwood Ford
Call Dealer
204-661-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-661-9555