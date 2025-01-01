Menu
Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Used
25,546KM
VIN 1FTEW1EB8MKE26579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black/Medium Dark Slate
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 25,546 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the power and reliability of this 2021 Ford F-150 XL 4x4 Supercrew! With only 25,546 km on the odometer, this truck is ready for your next adventure. No reported accidents and packed with features to enhance your driving experience.

Key Highlights:
- 4x4 capability for tough terrain
- Spacious crew cab with seating for 6
- Fuel-efficient 3.3L 6-cylinder engine
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot
- Advanced safety features including Safety Canopy System
- Convenient 60-40 folding rear seat
- Electric power-assist steering for improved handling
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition system

Don't miss out on this exceptional F-150! Visit Birchwood Ford today to take it for a test drive. Our team is ready to answer any questions and help you explore financing options. Experience the Birchwood difference where customer satisfaction is our top priority. Call now to schedule your appointment!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.



Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Perimeter Alarm
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

