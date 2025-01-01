$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XL **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black/Medium Dark Slate
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 54,796 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2021 Ford F-150 XL **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost engine will keep you going. This Ford F-150 comes equipped with these options: WHEELS: 17" SILVER STEEL (STD), TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut (STD), EQUIPMENT GROUP 100A STANDARD -inc: Front License Plate Bracket, Standard in provinces where required, ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system, 3.55 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 2,994 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package, AGATE BLACK METALLIC, 3.73 AXLE RATIO (STD), Wheels: 17" Silver Steel, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, and Trip Computer. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
