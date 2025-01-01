Menu
Come see this 2021 Ford F-150 XL **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost engine will keep you going. This Ford F-150 comes equipped with these options: WHEELS: 17 SILVER STEEL (STD), TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut (STD), EQUIPMENT GROUP 100A STANDARD -inc: Front License Plate Bracket, Standard in provinces where required, ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system, 3.55 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 2,994 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package, AGATE BLACK METALLIC, 3.73 AXLE RATIO (STD), Wheels: 17 Silver Steel, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, and Trip Computer. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

2021 Ford F-150

54,796 KM

12844843

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Used
54,796KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP4MFB65438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Medium Dark Slate
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 54,796 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.73 AXLE RATIO (STD)
Driver Restriction Features
AGATE BLACK METALLIC
Requires Subscription
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal ECO sport tow/haul slippery deep snow/sand and mud/rut (STD)
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system 3.55 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2 994 kg (6 600 lb) Payload Package
BLACK/MEDIUM DARK SLATE CLOTH 40/20/40 FRONT SEAT -inc: manual adjuster
EQUIPMENT GROUP 100A STANDARD -inc: Front License Plate Bracket Standard in provinces where required
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
WHEELS: 17" SILVER STEEL (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

