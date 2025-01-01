$39,000+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver[Iconic Silver Metallic]
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25319
- Mileage 96,890 KM
Vehicle Description
Hey there, friend Welcome to Ride Times No-Pay Augustwhere overthinking costs more than making a move. Lets be real: everything costs more these days, and buying a vehicle can feel like a financial landmine. Thats why were doing things differently. Drive Now, Pay Later This month, you can hit the road with: $0 down No payments for 90 days OAC Flexible financing built for real life Weve helped thousands of Manitobans get back on the road with confidenceand were ready to help you next. The Markets Not WaitingWhy Should You? Too many people are stuck overthinkingwaiting for prices to drop while trade-in values slip, inventory tightens, and affordable vehicles vanish. As of August 1st, there were only 220,000 used vehicles for sale across Canada, with an average listing price of $37,600up from July 1st (source: Black Book Canada). But heres the kicker: most shoppers are searching below that average, and many are looking well below. As the cheaper vehicles sell off, theyre not being replacedand thats whats pushing prices up. We expect that trend to continue, especially as affordability remains a major concern. So if you're waiting for prices to come downyou might be waiting forever. Start With the Right Ride We keep 80 to 120 hand-picked, safety-certified vehicles in stockmost priced under $30,000. And yes, the good ones move fast. Trade-in volume is slowing down across the province, so if something catches your eye, dont waitwe only have one of most trims, and fresh inventory is getting harder to replace. Financing That Works for You Whether youre rebuilding credit, buying your first car, or just trying to keep payments lowweve got you covered: $0 down options Fast approvals No payments for 90 days OAC Competitive rateseven if your credit isnt perfect Top-dollar trade values to unlock equity before your vehicle drops more Proudly Canadian. Fiercely Independent. Were a family-owned dealership with 17+ years in businessbuilt on trust, transparency, and treating people right. With over 1,000 five-star reviews from customers across Manitoba and beyond, weve earned our reputation the hard wayand we plan to keep it that way. You're Closer Than You Think You're already reading thisthat's step one. Most people start by valuing their trade, browsing online, or texting us with a few questions. From there, well walk you through every step. No pressure. No fluff. Just real help. Every Ride Comes Backed by Confidence Every vehicle on our lot: Passes a full safety inspection Includes a detailed CarFax report Comes with our exclusive Oil 4 Life Programfree oil changes for as long as you own it Whats Holding You Back? If youre hesitating, we get it. But hesitation doesnt protect you from rising pricesit just means someone else gets the deal you were thinking about. Just a heads-up: we cant hold vehicles without a deposit, and with top trade values + 90-day payment relief, inventory is moving. Lets make this the easiest car-buying experience youve ever had: - Text us: 204-813-6507 - Browse inventory: fast.ridetime.ca - Chat anytime: m.me/ridetime Your next ride is waitingand this August, it comes with a payment break. DLR 4080 Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Back-Up Camera, 4WD, 18" Alloy Wheels, 3 Free Months of Sirius Satellite Radio w/ Purchase, Save on Fuel!, Manitoba Safety Certified, We LOVE Trade-Ins!, Hand Selected Used Cars, Priced Below Market w/ Technology!, All of our vehicles come with our "Oil 4 Life" Program (approx $200/year savings), FREE CarFax History Report on ALL Vehicles!, Apply for Financing on This Vehicle: https://fast.ridetime.ca/pre_approve, 136L Fuel Tank, 3.55 Axle Ratio, ABS brakes, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Box Side STX Decal, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Compass, Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 101A High, Fog Lamps, GVWR: 2,994 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package, Illuminated entry, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Low tire pressure warning, Painted Black Honeycomb Style Grille, Rear Window Defrost, Rear Window Fixed Privacy Glass, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Sensing System, SYNC 4, Traction control, Trailer Tow Package, Unique Sport Cloth 40/Console/40 Front-Seats, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, XL STX Appearance Package. 2021 Ford F-150 STX 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 2.7L V6 EcoBoost Iconic Silver Metallic Why Buy From Ride Time? At Ride Time, we pride ourselves on offering the best value and service to our customers. Here are just a few of the reasons why you should buy from us: SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION: Our certified technicians inspect every inch of our used vehicles to ensure they meet Manitoba safety requirements and are "Ride Time Certified." We also ensure that our vehicles meet the safety standards of any province you may be from before shipping. USED CARS IN THE BEST CONDITION: We employ the top talent in our detailing department to make sure every used car we sell looks and feels brand new. GUARANTEED BEST PRICES: We were one of the first used car dealers in Canada to use third-party software to price our inventory, ensuring that our prices are always below market value. . FAIR TRADE-INS: We use industry-standard metrics and benchmarks to fairly price your trade-in, and we'll even buy it from you outright if you decide not to purchase from us. NON-COMMISSIONED SALES STAFF: Our sales team is focused on meeting your needs, not our bottom line, so you can trust that you'll get honest and fair service every step of the way. EXTRA BONUSES: When you purchase from us, you'll be enrolled in our "Oil 4 Life" Program*, which covers the cost of oil changes for the lifetime of your vehicle. You'll also be eligible to earn $300 for every successful referral. And if you're coming from out of town, we offer free airport pick-up and can ship your vehicle anywhere in the world. Don't miss out on all these great benefits contact us today to schedule a test drive or apply for financing through our website. Connect with us on Facebook Messenger for 24/7 assistance or text us anytime at 204-400-1965. We look forward to helping you find your dream car. *for regular cars and trucks, diesel is extra.
