Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.</p><p>ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.</p><p>PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT <a href=tel:2049905659>2049905659</a> PRIOR TO COMING IN.</p><p>ACCIDENT FREE! ONE OWNER! BRAND NEW TONNEAU COVER.</p><p>6.5FOOT BOX WITH TOW AND TRAILER PACKAGE.</p><p>2021 FORD F150 LARIAT FX4 OFF ROAD LOADED CREW CAB 4X4 AUTO, HIGH AND 4X4 LOW, IT HAS 5.0L 8-CYLINDER ENGINE, 5 passengers with 155,000KMS, automatic transmission, keyless entry, PUSH TO START, FACTORY COMMAND START, DIGITAL DASH, BACK UP CAMERA, FRONT AND REAR PARK SENSORS, BIG TOUCH SCREEN, APPLE CAR PLAY, GPS/NAVIGATION, HEATED LEATHER SEATING, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, AC/VENTED/COOLED FRONT SEATING, HID HEADLIGHTS AND FOG LAMPS, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND READY TO GO! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle-free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $39,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.</p><p>Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection and a carproof/carfax history report.</p>

2021 Ford F-150

155,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford F-150

LARIAT CREW CAB

Watch This Vehicle
12946010

2021 Ford F-150

LARIAT CREW CAB

Location

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

  1. 12946010
  2. 12946010
  3. 12946010
  4. 12946010
  5. 12946010
  6. 12946010
  7. 12946010
  8. 12946010
  9. 12946010
  10. 12946010
  11. 12946010
  12. 12946010
  13. 12946010
  14. 12946010
  15. 12946010
  16. 12946010
  17. 12946010
  18. 12946010
  19. 12946010
  20. 12946010
  21. 12946010
  22. 12946010
  23. 12946010
  24. 12946010
  25. 12946010
  26. 12946010
  27. 12946010
  28. 12946010
  29. 12946010
  30. 12946010
  31. 12946010
  32. 12946010
  33. 12946010
  34. 12946010
  35. 12946010
  36. 12946010
  37. 12946010
  38. 12946010
  39. 12946010
  40. 12946010
Contact Seller

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
155,000KM
VIN 1FTFW1E5XMKD92918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.

PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT 2049905659 PRIOR TO COMING IN.

ACCIDENT FREE! ONE OWNER! BRAND NEW TONNEAU COVER.

6.5FOOT BOX WITH TOW AND TRAILER PACKAGE.

2021 FORD F150 LARIAT FX4 OFF ROAD LOADED CREW CAB 4X4 AUTO, HIGH AND 4X4 LOW, IT HAS 5.0L 8-CYLINDER ENGINE, 5 passengers with 155,000KMS, automatic transmission, keyless entry, PUSH TO START, FACTORY COMMAND START, DIGITAL DASH, BACK UP CAMERA, FRONT AND REAR PARK SENSORS, BIG TOUCH SCREEN, APPLE CAR PLAY, GPS/NAVIGATION, HEATED LEATHER SEATING, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, AC/VENTED/COOLED FRONT SEATING, HID HEADLIGHTS AND FOG LAMPS, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND READY TO GO! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle-free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $39,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection and a carproof/carfax history report.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Amerikal Auto

Used 2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 121,500 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE 120,750 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Audi Q5 2.0L Premium Plus for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2011 Audi Q5 2.0L Premium Plus 168,500 KM $10,999 + tax & lic

Email Amerikal Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

Call Dealer

204-990-XXXX

(click to show)

204-990-5659

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

2021 Ford F-150