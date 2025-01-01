$39,999+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
LARIAT CREW CAB
Location
Amerikal Auto
3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8
204-990-5659
$39,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 155,000 KM
Vehicle Description
AMERIKAL AUTO 3160 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.
ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES.
PLEASE CALL THE NUMBER OR TEXT 2049905659 PRIOR TO COMING IN.
ACCIDENT FREE! ONE OWNER! BRAND NEW TONNEAU COVER.
6.5FOOT BOX WITH TOW AND TRAILER PACKAGE.
2021 FORD F150 LARIAT FX4 OFF ROAD LOADED CREW CAB 4X4 AUTO, HIGH AND 4X4 LOW, IT HAS 5.0L 8-CYLINDER ENGINE, 5 passengers with 155,000KMS, automatic transmission, keyless entry, PUSH TO START, FACTORY COMMAND START, DIGITAL DASH, BACK UP CAMERA, FRONT AND REAR PARK SENSORS, BIG TOUCH SCREEN, APPLE CAR PLAY, GPS/NAVIGATION, HEATED LEATHER SEATING, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, AC/VENTED/COOLED FRONT SEATING, HID HEADLIGHTS AND FOG LAMPS, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND READY TO GO! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle-free, and family-oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $39,999 + taxes. Dealers permit #4780.
Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection and a carproof/carfax history report.
Vehicle Features
