2021 Ford F-150
XLT 302a Sport | Moonroof | FX4 Off Road | Local Vehicle
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
204-661-9555
$41,737
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 80,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of rugged performance and modern comfort with this 2021 Ford F-150 XLT. This low-mileage gem is ready to tackle any job or adventure you throw its way.
Key Features:
- Powerful 2.7L 6-cylinder engine with 4WD capability
- Spacious Crew Cab design with seating for 5
- SYNC 4 with 8" touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto
- FX4 Off-Road package for enhanced trail performance
- Panoramic moonroof for an open-air experience
- Lane-Keeping System for added safety
- FordPass Connect with 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot
Experience the versatility and innovation of the Ford F-150 for yourself. Schedule a test drive today, or start your purchase journey online. Our team at Birchwood Ford is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect truck for your needs. Don't miss this opportunity to own a barely-used, feature-packed F-150!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!
When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.
Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!
Dealer permit #4454
