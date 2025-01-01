Menu
Discover the perfect blend of rugged performance and modern comfort with this 2021 Ford F-150 XLT. This low-mileage gem is ready to tackle any job or adventure you throw its way. Key Features: - Powerful 2.7L 6-cylinder engine with 4WD capability - Spacious Crew Cab design with seating for 5 - SYNC 4 with 8 touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto - FX4 Off-Road package for enhanced trail performance - Panoramic moonroof for an open-air experience - Lane-Keeping System for added safety - FordPass Connect with 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot Experience the versatility and innovation of the Ford F-150 for yourself. Schedule a test drive today, or start your purchase journey online. Our team at Birchwood Ford is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect truck for your needs. Dont miss this opportunity to own a barely-used, feature-packed F-150! Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing. Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTraders 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Dealer permit #4454

2021 Ford F-150

80,000 KM

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Used
80,000KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP5MFB20962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of rugged performance and modern comfort with this 2021 Ford F-150 XLT. This low-mileage gem is ready to tackle any job or adventure you throw its way.

Key Features:
- Powerful 2.7L 6-cylinder engine with 4WD capability
- Spacious Crew Cab design with seating for 5
- SYNC 4 with 8" touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto
- FX4 Off-Road package for enhanced trail performance
- Panoramic moonroof for an open-air experience
- Lane-Keeping System for added safety
- FordPass Connect with 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot

Experience the versatility and innovation of the Ford F-150 for yourself. Schedule a test drive today, or start your purchase journey online. Our team at Birchwood Ford is ready to answer any questions and help you find the perfect truck for your needs. Don't miss this opportunity to own a barely-used, feature-packed F-150!
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.


Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard. Our customers can shop with confidence knowing Birchwood Ford has won AutoTrader's 2024 Best Priced Dealer Award. Transparency is what you deserve!

When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including CARFAX, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle.



Call us at 204-661-9555or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!

People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!



Dealer permit #4454
Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Rearview Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Interior

Engine Immobilizer
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Honda satellite-linked navigation system w/bilingual voice recognition
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Smart Device Remote Engine Start

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Exterior

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Chrome Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

SPORT
ECO
Tow/haul
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
911 Assist
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Lane-Keeping System -inc: lane-keeping alert
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
MyInfo Selective Service Internet Access
Bluetooth controls
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
SYNC 4 -inc: 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability
wireless phone connection
cloud connected
AppLink w/App catalog
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and digital owners manual
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal
slippery
lane-keeping aid and driver alert
deep snow/sand and mud/rut
Tilt/telescopic leather-wrapped steering wheel w/audio & cruise controls -inc: Active ECO fuel economy switch

