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CONSECUTIVE COMSUMER CHOICE AWARD WINNERS! LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE, TONNEAU COVER, NO ACCIDENTS, FACTORY WARRANTY This 2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT SPORT is a sharp, well equipped truck that blends premium comfort, modern technology, strong capability, and bold Sport styling. Powered by the efficient and responsive 2.7L EcoBoost engine, this F-150 delivers excellent everyday performance with impressive power, smooth acceleration, and great drivability whether you are commuting, towing, hauling, or heading out on the highway. This truck has no accidents and comes with factory warranty remaining until October 14, 2026 or 100,000KM, giving you added confidence and peace of mind. Inside, the LARIAT trim offers a premium cabin with upscale materials, advanced features, and excellent comfort throughout. The panoramic sunroof gives the interior an open, spacious feel, while the Sport package adds a more aggressive and refined appearance on the outside. Key features include: 2.7L EcoBoost engine LARIAT Sport Package No accidents Factory warranty until October 14, 2026 or 100,000KM Panoramic sunroof Leather-trimmed interior Heated and ventilated front seats Heated steering wheel Large touchscreen display Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Reverse camera Blind spot monitoring Lane keeping assist Pre-collision assist Dual-zone climate control Remote start Power adjustable front seats Alloy wheels Premium Sport exterior styling The 2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT SPORT is a great choice for anyone looking for a truck that is comfortable enough for daily driving, capable enough for work and recreation, and stylish enough to stand out. With the desirable 2.7L EcoBoost, panoramic sunroof, no accident history, and factory warranty remaining, this F-150 is a well-rounded and highly appealing truck. 5 years running, consecutive receivers of the prestigious Consumer Choice Award in 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025! Low rate dealer arranged financing available! At Carvista we offer a unique buying experience, with no deceiving finance gimmicks and trades are welcome but not required! Carvista is a family operated business that has been in business for over 25 years, and has earned a A+ BBB Accreditation and outstanding consumer accolades. Offering 175 quality pre-owned vehicles, all are certified and Carfax verified, most with remaining factory warranty and a modern facility located on Winnipegs Regent Ave strip. We welcome you to visit us at 1201 Regent Ave W, at Carvista, and drive away in a like new vehicle for less. In many cases we can offer no payments for 6 months! Dont let your trade or credit stop you, we accept any kind, any time. CARVISTA.CA, "Where the deals are". Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST Carvista Inc. Dealer Permit # 1211, Category: Used Vehicle Please verify all ad details with a Carvista sales person, vehicle may not be exactly as shown.

2021 Ford F-150

79,906 KM

Details Description Features

$49,988

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Watch This Vehicle
14144647

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Location

Carvista

1201 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

877-245-5756

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$49,988

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
79,906KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP7MFC53447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 79K WHITE 3447
  • Mileage 79,906 KM

Vehicle Description

CONSECUTIVE COMSUMER CHOICE AWARD WINNERS!

LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE, TONNEAU COVER, NO ACCIDENTS, FACTORY WARRANTY

This 2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT SPORT is a sharp, well equipped truck that blends premium comfort, modern technology, strong capability, and bold Sport styling. Powered by the efficient and responsive 2.7L EcoBoost engine, this F-150 delivers excellent everyday performance with impressive power, smooth acceleration, and great drivability whether you are commuting, towing, hauling, or heading out on the highway.

This truck has no accidents and comes with factory warranty remaining until October 14, 2026 or 100,000KM, giving you added confidence and peace of mind.

Inside, the LARIAT trim offers a premium cabin with upscale materials, advanced features, and excellent comfort throughout. The panoramic sunroof gives the interior an open, spacious feel, while the Sport package adds a more aggressive and refined appearance on the outside.

Key features include:
2.7L EcoBoost engine
LARIAT Sport Package
No accidents
Factory warranty until October 14, 2026 or 100,000KM
Panoramic sunroof
Leather-trimmed interior
Heated and ventilated front seats
Heated steering wheel
Large touchscreen display
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Reverse camera
Blind spot monitoring
Lane keeping assist
Pre-collision assist
Dual-zone climate control
Remote start
Power adjustable front seats
Alloy wheels
Premium Sport exterior styling

The 2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT SPORT is a great choice for anyone looking for a truck that is comfortable enough for daily driving, capable enough for work and recreation, and stylish enough to stand out. With the desirable 2.7L EcoBoost, panoramic sunroof, no accident history, and factory warranty remaining, this F-150 is a well-rounded and highly appealing truck.

5 years running, consecutive receivers of the prestigious Consumer Choice Award in 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025! Low rate dealer arranged financing available!
At Carvista we offer a unique buying experience, with no deceiving finance gimmicks and trades are welcome but not required! Carvista is a family operated business that has been in business for over 25 years, and has earned a A+ BBB Accreditation and outstanding consumer accolades. Offering 175 quality pre-owned vehicles, all are certified and Carfax verified, most with remaining factory warranty and a modern facility located on Winnipeg's Regent Ave strip. We welcome you to visit us at 1201 Regent Ave W, at Carvista, and drive away in a like new vehicle for less. In many cases we can offer no payments for 6 months! Don't let your trade or credit stop you, we accept any kind, any time. CARVISTA.CA, "Where the deals are".
Prices and payments exclude GST OR PST Carvista Inc.
Dealer Permit # 1211, Category: Used Vehicle
Please verify all ad details with a Carvista sales person, vehicle may not be exactly as shown.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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$49,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Carvista

877-245-5756

2021 Ford F-150