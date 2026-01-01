$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 152,341 KM
Vehicle Description
🚘🔥 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4X4 – Built Ford Tough | Powerful V8 | Ready to Work & Play! 🔥🚘
✔️ XLT Package | ✔️ 4X4 Capability | ✔️ Powerful V8 Performance | ✔️ Crew Cab Comfort
📦 Stock #: MFB96450
🔎 VIN #: 1FTFW1E8XMFB96450
🏷️ Dealer#4660
💰 Financing Available – ALL Credit Types Welcome!
🔄 Trade-Ins Welcome!
Looking for a truck that can do it all? This 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4X4 delivers the perfect combination of power, capability, and comfort. Whether you're towing, hauling, commuting, or heading out for the weekend, this F-150 is built to handle every job with confidence.
Powered by the 5.0L V8 engine, you'll enjoy legendary Ford performance, impressive towing capability, and the reliability truck owners count on.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━⚙️ Vehicle Information
• 5.0L V8 Gasoline Engine
• Automatic Transmission
• 4X4 Drivetrain
• XLT Trim Package
• SuperCrew Cab
• Spacious 5.5' Box
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━✨ Comfort & Convenience
✔️ Spacious SuperCrew Cabin
✔️ Premium Cloth Seating
✔️ Air Conditioning
✔️ Power Driver's Seat (if equipped)
✔️ Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
✔️ Fold-Up Rear Seats for Extra Storage
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━📱 Technology
✔️ Touchscreen Infotainment System
✔️ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto (if equipped)
✔️ Bluetooth Hands-Free Connectivity
✔️ Backup Camera
✔️ Cruise Control
✔️ USB Connectivity & Steering Wheel Controls
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━🛡️ Safety & Capability
✔️ Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4X4
✔️ Trailer Sway Control
✔️ Stability & Traction Control
✔️ ABS Braking System
✔️ Multiple Airbags
✔️ Advanced Driver Assistance Features (if equipped)
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━⭐ Why You'll Love It
💪 Legendary 5.0L V8 power
❄️ 4X4 confidence for Manitoba roads
🚛 Built to tow, haul, and work hard
👨👩👧👦 Spacious cabin with modern comfort
🔥 One of Canada's most trusted pickup trucks
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
📍 THE CAR GUY INC.
2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
📞 Office: 204-255-1297
☎️ Toll Free: 1-866-439-2295
📱 Call or Text Sales: 204-881-5932
🌐 Website: https://carguyinc.ca
📘 Facebook: The Car Guy Inc.
📸 Instagram: @thecarguyinc
🎵 TikTok: @thecarguyinc
🕒 Hours
Monday–Friday: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Sunday: Closed
🚨 The 2021 Ford F-150 XLT is ready for work, family, and adventure! Visit The Car Guy Inc., message us today, or book your test drive before it's gone.
⚠️ IMPORTANT FEATURE DISCLAIMER
Please note: Features listed above are auto-generated using the vehicle's VIN. While we strive for accuracy, actual features may vary by vehicle. Please confirm all details with the dealership, as the listed features are not guaranteed.
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