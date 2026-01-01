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<p class=PDq2pG_selectionAnchorContainer data-start=0 data-end=94>🚘🔥 <strong data-start=5 data-end=89>2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4X4 – Built Ford Tough | Powerful V8 | Ready to Work & Play!</strong> 🔥🚘</p><p data-start=96 data-end=181>✔️ XLT Package | ✔️ 4X4 Capability | ✔️ Powerful V8 Performance | ✔️ Crew Cab Comfort</p><p data-start=183 data-end=263>📦 <strong data-start=186 data-end=198>Stock #:</strong> MFB96450<br data-start=207 data-end=210>🔎 <strong data-start=213 data-end=223>VIN #:</strong> 1FTFW1E8XMFB96450<br data-start=241 data-end=244>🏷️ <strong data-start=248 data-end=263>Dealer#4660</strong></p><p data-start=265 data-end=347>💰 <strong data-start=268 data-end=319>Financing Available – ALL Credit Types Welcome!</strong><br data-start=319 data-end=322>🔄 <strong data-start=325 data-end=347>Trade-Ins Welcome!</strong></p><p data-start=349 data-end=621>Looking for a truck that can do it all? This <strong data-start=394 data-end=421>2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4X4</strong> delivers the perfect combination of power, capability, and comfort. Whether youre towing, hauling, commuting, or heading out for the weekend, this F-150 is built to handle every job with confidence.</p><p data-start=623 data-end=771>Powered by the <strong data-start=638 data-end=656>5.0L V8 engine</strong>, youll enjoy legendary Ford performance, impressive towing capability, and the reliability truck owners count on.</p><p data-start=773 data-end=791>━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━</p><h3 data-section-id=hn8udg data-start=793 data-end=819>⚙️ Vehicle Information</h3><p data-start=821 data-end=953>• 5.0L V8 Gasoline Engine<br data-start=846 data-end=849>• Automatic Transmission<br data-start=873 data-end=876>• 4X4 Drivetrain<br data-start=892 data-end=895>• XLT Trim Package<br data-start=913 data-end=916>• SuperCrew Cab<br data-start=931 data-end=934>• Spacious 5.5 Box</p><p data-start=955 data-end=973>━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━</p><h3 data-section-id=15x88l9 data-start=975 data-end=1002>✨ Comfort & Convenience</h3><p data-start=1004 data-end=1197>✔️ Spacious SuperCrew Cabin<br data-start=1031 data-end=1034>✔️ Premium Cloth Seating<br data-start=1058 data-end=1061>✔️ Air Conditioning<br data-start=1080 data-end=1083>✔️ Power Drivers Seat (if equipped)<br data-start=1119 data-end=1122>✔️ Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors<br data-start=1155 data-end=1158>✔️ Fold-Up Rear Seats for Extra Storage</p><p data-start=1199 data-end=1217>━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━</p><h3 data-section-id=1m3njos data-start=1219 data-end=1236>📱 Technology</h3><p data-start=1238 data-end=1446>✔️ Touchscreen Infotainment System<br data-start=1272 data-end=1275>✔️ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto (if equipped)<br data-start=1320 data-end=1323>✔️ Bluetooth Hands-Free Connectivity<br data-start=1359 data-end=1362>✔️ Backup Camera<br data-start=1378 data-end=1381>✔️ Cruise Control<br data-start=1398 data-end=1401>✔️ USB Connectivity & Steering Wheel Controls</p><p data-start=1448 data-end=1466>━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━</p><h3 data-section-id=17jkr27 data-start=1468 data-end=1495>🛡️ Safety & Capability</h3><p data-start=1497 data-end=1692>✔️ Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4X4<br data-start=1531 data-end=1534>✔️ Trailer Sway Control<br data-start=1557 data-end=1560>✔️ Stability & Traction Control<br data-start=1591 data-end=1594>✔️ ABS Braking System<br data-start=1615 data-end=1618>✔️ Multiple Airbags<br data-start=1637 data-end=1640>✔️ Advanced Driver Assistance Features (if equipped)</p><p data-start=1694 data-end=1712>━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━</p><h3 data-section-id=9w6q55 data-start=1714 data-end=1738>⭐ Why Youll Love It</h3><p data-start=1740 data-end=1941>💪 Legendary 5.0L V8 power<br data-start=1766 data-end=1769>❄️ 4X4 confidence for Manitoba roads<br data-start=1805 data-end=1808>🚛 Built to tow, haul, and work hard<br data-start=1844 data-end=1847>👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Spacious cabin with modern comfort<br data-start=1893 data-end=1896>🔥 One of Canadas most trusted pickup trucks</p><p data-start=1943 data-end=1961>━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━</p><p data-start=1963 data-end=2027>📍 <strong data-start=1966 data-end=1986>THE CAR GUY INC.</strong><br data-start=1986 data-end=1989>2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5</p><p data-start=2029 data-end=2133>📞 <strong data-start=2032 data-end=2043>Office:</strong> 204-255-1297<br data-start=2056 data-end=2059>☎️ <strong data-start=2062 data-end=2076>Toll Free:</strong> 1-866-439-2295<br data-start=2091 data-end=2094>📱 <strong data-start=2097 data-end=2120>Call or Text Sales:</strong> 204-881-5932</p><p data-start=2135 data-end=2272>🌐 <strong data-start=2138 data-end=2150>Website:</strong> <a class=decorated-link href=https://carguyinc.ca target=_new rel=noopener data-start=2151 data-end=2171>https://carguyinc.ca</a><br data-start=2171 data-end=2174>📘 <strong data-start=2177 data-end=2190>Facebook:</strong> The Car Guy Inc.<br data-start=2207 data-end=2210>📸 <strong data-start=2213 data-end=2227>Instagram:</strong> @thecarguyinc<br data-start=2241 data-end=2244>🎵 <strong data-start=2247 data-end=2258>TikTok:</strong> @thecarguyinc</p><p data-start=2274 data-end=2382>🕒 <strong data-start=2277 data-end=2286>Hours</strong><br data-start=2286 data-end=2289>Monday–Friday: <strong data-start=2304 data-end=2326>10:00 AM – 6:00 PM</strong><br data-start=2326 data-end=2329>Saturday: <strong data-start=2339 data-end=2361>10:00 AM – 5:00 PM</strong><br data-start=2361 data-end=2364>Sunday: <strong data-start=2372 data-end=2382>Closed</strong></p><p data-start=2384 data-end=2540>🚨 <strong data-start=2387 data-end=2456>The 2021 Ford F-150 XLT is ready for work, family, and adventure!</strong> Visit The Car Guy Inc., message us today, or book your test drive before its gone.</p><p data-start=2542 data-end=2816 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>⚠️ <strong data-start=2545 data-end=2577>IMPORTANT FEATURE DISCLAIMER</strong><br data-start=2577 data-end=2580>Please note: Features listed above are auto-generated using the vehicles VIN. While we strive for accuracy, actual features may vary by vehicle. Please confirm all details with the dealership, as the listed features are not guaranteed.</p>

2021 Ford F-150

152,341 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
14443717.823339951?w=640&h=480&q=75&bid=32265

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
152,341KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E8XMFB96450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,341 KM

Vehicle Description

🚘🔥 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4X4 – Built Ford Tough | Powerful V8 | Ready to Work & Play! 🔥🚘

✔️ XLT Package | ✔️ 4X4 Capability | ✔️ Powerful V8 Performance | ✔️ Crew Cab Comfort

📦 Stock #: MFB96450
🔎 VIN #: 1FTFW1E8XMFB96450
🏷️ Dealer#4660

💰 Financing Available – ALL Credit Types Welcome!
🔄 Trade-Ins Welcome!

Looking for a truck that can do it all? This 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4X4 delivers the perfect combination of power, capability, and comfort. Whether you're towing, hauling, commuting, or heading out for the weekend, this F-150 is built to handle every job with confidence.

Powered by the 5.0L V8 engine, you'll enjoy legendary Ford performance, impressive towing capability, and the reliability truck owners count on.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

⚙️ Vehicle Information

• 5.0L V8 Gasoline Engine
• Automatic Transmission
• 4X4 Drivetrain
• XLT Trim Package
• SuperCrew Cab
• Spacious 5.5' Box

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

✨ Comfort & Convenience

✔️ Spacious SuperCrew Cabin
✔️ Premium Cloth Seating
✔️ Air Conditioning
✔️ Power Driver's Seat (if equipped)
✔️ Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
✔️ Fold-Up Rear Seats for Extra Storage

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

📱 Technology

✔️ Touchscreen Infotainment System
✔️ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto (if equipped)
✔️ Bluetooth Hands-Free Connectivity
✔️ Backup Camera
✔️ Cruise Control
✔️ USB Connectivity & Steering Wheel Controls

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

🛡️ Safety & Capability

✔️ Electronic Shift-on-the-Fly 4X4
✔️ Trailer Sway Control
✔️ Stability & Traction Control
✔️ ABS Braking System
✔️ Multiple Airbags
✔️ Advanced Driver Assistance Features (if equipped)

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

⭐ Why You'll Love It

💪 Legendary 5.0L V8 power
❄️ 4X4 confidence for Manitoba roads
🚛 Built to tow, haul, and work hard
👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Spacious cabin with modern comfort
🔥 One of Canada's most trusted pickup trucks

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

📍 THE CAR GUY INC.
2850 Dugald Road, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

📞 Office: 204-255-1297
☎️ Toll Free: 1-866-439-2295
📱 Call or Text Sales: 204-881-5932

🌐 Website: https://carguyinc.ca
📘 Facebook: The Car Guy Inc.
📸 Instagram: @thecarguyinc
🎵 TikTok: @thecarguyinc

🕒 Hours
Monday–Friday: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Sunday: Closed

🚨 The 2021 Ford F-150 XLT is ready for work, family, and adventure! Visit The Car Guy Inc., message us today, or book your test drive before it's gone.

⚠️ IMPORTANT FEATURE DISCLAIMER
Please note: Features listed above are auto-generated using the vehicle's VIN. While we strive for accuracy, actual features may vary by vehicle. Please confirm all details with the dealership, as the listed features are not guaranteed.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

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204-255-1297

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The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

2021 Ford F-150