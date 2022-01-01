Menu
2021 Ford F-150

30,349 KM

$73,575

+ tax & licensing
$73,575

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

LARIAT 502A | HYBRID | 360° CAM | LOADED

2021 Ford F-150

LARIAT 502A | HYBRID | 360° CAM | LOADED

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

Sale

$73,575

+ taxes & licensing

30,349KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8072566
  • Stock #: F49EKM
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ED9MFA93582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Smoked Quartz Tinted Clearcoat Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F49EKM
  • Mileage 30,349 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 502A | 360° CAM | NAV | BLIS | LOADED! 3.5L PowerBoost Full-Hybrid V6 10-Speed Automatic 4WD Smoked Quartz Metallic Tinted Clearcoat

502A Equipment Group, Lariat Chrome Package, Trailer Tow Package, FX4 Off Road Package, Navigation, Heated & Ventilated Leather Seats, Panoramic Roof, 360° Camera with Sensors, BLIS with Lane Keep Assist, Pre-Collisison Assist, Power Deployable Running Boards, Power Tailgate, Pro Power Onboard - 7.2KW, SYNC 4 with 12 inch Screen, 20 inch Chrome Wheels, LOADED!!!, 3.5L PowerBoost Full-Hybrid V6, 4WD, 360 Degree Camera, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Chrome 2-Bar & 1 Minor Bar Style Grille, Chrome Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, Chrome Skull Caps on Exterior Mirrors, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Connected Built-In Navigation, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: SYNC 4 911 Assist, Equipment Group 502A High, Evasive Steering Assist, Extended Power-Deployable Running Boards, Exterior parking camera rear: With Dynamic Hitch Assist, Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, FX4 Off-Road Package, GVWR: 3,334 kg (7,350 lb) Payload Package, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Hill Descent Control, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Intersection Assist, Lariat Chrome Appearance Package, Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats, LED Projector w/Dynamic Bending Headlamps, Memory seat, Monotube Rear Shocks, Navigation system: SYNC 4 Connected Navigation (w/Free 3-Year Trial), Occupant sensing airbag, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Pedal memory, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tailgate, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column w/Memory, Pro Power Onboard - 7.2KW, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Radio data system, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Rain Sensing Wipers, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Rock Crawl Mode, Security system, Speed control, Speed Sign Recognition, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Twin Panel Moonroof, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 20" Chrome-Like PVD.
Birchwood Ford on Regent is the Home of Market Value Pricing.
What is Market Value Pricing? Market Value Pricing provides the most competitive prices on all our Pre-Owned vehicles, all the time.
Technology Meets Common Sense = Pre-Owned Market Value Pricing is achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to ensure that every single customer receives real time Market Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell.

We dont play pricing Games = We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers.

Youll save Time & Money = For a complimentary Market Value Pricing Analysis on any pre-owned in stock vehicle just ask one of our Sales Consultant.
Reconditioning our Pre-Owned Inventory is a source of pride for us! We know that our customers do not want to purchase someone elses problem so a basic Motor Vehicle Inspection and a quick wash just isnt good enough. We complete an extremely thorough process both mechanically and cosmetically before it passes our standard.
Transparency is what you deserve! When purchasing a pre-owned vehicle from us we will share all of the information on the vehicle. Including Carfax, a copy of all the inspections we performed, a copy of the invoices showing you exactly what we did & spent on reconditioning the vehicle. Plus, lots more.
Still not convinced. Here are some of the extras you get from us:
- Lien Search
- Vehicle History Report
- Accident/Damage Report
- Stolen Vehicle Report
- Available Extended Warranties
- Relaxed "Low Pressure" Sales Experience
- Free Trade-In Appraisals
- Finance Pre-Approval Service
- Free Credit Report Review and Counseling
- On-Site Service Department
- Available Vehicle Protection Products
- Available Loan Protection Products
- Chartered Bank Financing
- Special Financing - Fresh Start Credit Recovery Program
- Member of the Better Business Bureau
- Member of the Used Car Dealers Association
- Pet Friendly Facility
Call us at 204-296-8868 or go to WWW.BIRCHWOODFORD.CA to browse our inventory!
People who Try Birchwood Ford Buy from Birchwood Ford!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light
Towing Equipment -inc: Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
2135# Maximum Payload
Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: smart trailer tow connector, BLIS w/trailer tow coverage, 7-pin wiring harness and 7-pin to 4-pin adaptor
GVWR: 3,243 kg (7,150 lb) Payload Package
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Keyless Entry
Automatic Transmission
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Compass
remote start
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Front air conditioning
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Passenger Seat
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 3 120V AC Power Outlets
Digital/Analog Appearance
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 3 120V AC Power Outlets
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
Rear bench seats
911 Assist
Lane-Keeping System -inc: lane-keeping alert
6 Cyl V6 Engine
SYNC 4 -inc: 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability
wireless phone connection
cloud connected
AppLink w/App catalog
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and digital owners manual
lane-keeping aid and driver alert
Pre-Collision Assist w/Automatic Emergency Braking -inc: pedestrian detection
forward collision warning and dynamic brake support
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Skid Plates, Monotube Rear Shocks, Rock Crawl Mode, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, Hill Descent Control, Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio
ENGINE: 3.5L POWERBOOST FULL-HYBRID V6 -inc: GVWR: 3,334 kg (7,350 lb) Payload Package, Electronic Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio,
EQUIPMENT GROUP 502A HIGH -inc: Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0, Evasive Steering Assist, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, lane centering and forward sensing system, Speed Sign Recognition, Connected Built-In Navigation...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Ford

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

