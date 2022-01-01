Sale $73,575 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 3 4 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8072566

8072566 Stock #: F49EKM

F49EKM VIN: 1FTFW1ED9MFA93582

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Smoked Quartz Tinted Clearcoat Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 30,349 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Block Heater Four Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust 3.31 AXLE RATIO Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light Towing Equipment -inc: Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control 2135# Maximum Payload Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: smart trailer tow connector, BLIS w/trailer tow coverage, 7-pin wiring harness and 7-pin to 4-pin adaptor GVWR: 3,243 kg (7,150 lb) Payload Package Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Black grille w/chrome accents LED brakelights Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Power Rear Window w/Defroster Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Convenience Keyless Entry Powertrain Automatic Transmission Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Interior Compass remote start POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Front air conditioning Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder 1 12V DC Power Outlet Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination KEYPAD Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Passenger Seat Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 3 120V AC Power Outlets Digital/Analog Appearance 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 3 120V AC Power Outlets Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Fixed antenna Seating Rear bench seats Additional Features 911 Assist Lane-Keeping System -inc: lane-keeping alert 6 Cyl V6 Engine SYNC 4 -inc: 8" LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability wireless phone connection cloud connected AppLink w/App catalog Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and digital owners manual lane-keeping aid and driver alert Pre-Collision Assist w/Automatic Emergency Braking -inc: pedestrian detection forward collision warning and dynamic brake support FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Skid Plates, Monotube Rear Shocks, Rock Crawl Mode, 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, Hill Descent Control, Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio ENGINE: 3.5L POWERBOOST FULL-HYBRID V6 -inc: GVWR: 3,334 kg (7,350 lb) Payload Package, Electronic Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio, EQUIPMENT GROUP 502A HIGH -inc: Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0, Evasive Steering Assist, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, lane centering and forward sensing system, Speed Sign Recognition, Connected Built-In Navigation...

