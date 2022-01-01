Menu
2021 Ford F-150

23,587 KM

Details Description Features

$75,500

+ tax & licensing
$75,500

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat w/Sunroof & 360 Degree Camera *Local Trade*

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat w/Sunroof & 360 Degree Camera *Local Trade*

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$75,500

+ taxes & licensing

23,587KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8091565
  • Stock #: 258150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour LEAD FOOT
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 23,587 KM

Vehicle Description

LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Adjustable Pedals
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
LEAD FOOT
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: heated and ventilated 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar driver's side memory and flow through console and floor shifter
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 20" 6-SPOKE DARK ALLOY PAINTED ALUMINUM
INTERIOR WORK SURFACE
RADIO: B&O UNLEASHED SOUND SYSTEM BY BANG & OLUFSEN -inc: HD Radio and 18 speakers including subwoofer
Front collision mitigation
POWER TAILGATE -inc: tailgate step and tailgate work surface
Driver Monitoring
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0 -inc: Evasive Steering Assist Rain Sensing Wipers Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go lane centering and forward sensing system Speed Sign Recognition Connected Built-In Navigation Navigation service requi...

