2021 Ford F-150

11,473 KM

$58,000

+ tax & licensing
Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

XLT w/XTR Package *Local-Low KM*

Location

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

$58,000

+ taxes & licensing

11,473KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8098549
  • Stock #: 258250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 11,473 KM

Vehicle Description

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded 2.7 L EcoBoost

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Rear Defrost
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC
BLACK SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS -inc: cupholders storage power driver/manual passenger lumbar newly designed fabric insert and flow-through console w/floor shifter
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system 3.55 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2 994 kg (6 600 lb) Payload Package
XTR PACKAGE -inc: 2 chrome front tow hooks NOTE: When two-tone paint (954) is selected front and rear bumpers remain chrome Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust 6" Chrome Running Board Tires: 275/65R18 OWL A/T (T84) Chrome Door & Tailgate Handles w/Body-Co...
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

