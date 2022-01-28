Menu
2021 Ford F-150

8,500 KM

Details Description

$83,600

+ tax & licensing
$83,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-414-4143

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat HYBRID *Pano Roof, Generator!!*

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat HYBRID *Pano Roof, Generator!!*

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$83,600

+ taxes & licensing

8,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8188374
  • Stock #: GT6676
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ED6MFC55524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 8,500 KM

Vehicle Description

*** FULL LOAD LARIAT POWERBOOST! *** HEATED SEATS & PANO ROOF! *** PRO POWER ONBOARD GENERATOR! *** Absolutely AS NEW! ONLY 8500 Kms! All the boxes ticked and Accessories Added on this Baby!! Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

Will accept trades. Please call (833) 290-8768 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

