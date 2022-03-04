$75,991 + taxes & licensing 9 , 9 1 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Stock #: L0538A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # L0538A

Mileage 9,912 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Adjustable Pedals Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Keyless Start Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Automatic Highbeams Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Led Headlights Driver Restriction Features Rear Collision Mitigation Requires Subscription ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: flex-fuel capability and auto start/stop technology GVWR: 3 198 kg (7 050 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio Front License Plate Bracket Standard in provinces where required Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

