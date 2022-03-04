$75,991+ tax & licensing
$75,991
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
LARIAT SUPERCREW
Location
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
9,912KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8505719
- Stock #: L0538A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 9,912 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 1-431-800-4783 for fast answers at your fingertips!
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: flex-fuel capability and auto start/stop technology GVWR: 3 198 kg (7 050 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio Front License Plate Bracket Standard in provinces where required
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
